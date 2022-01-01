Lox in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve lox
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Side of Lox - 1.5 oz
|$5.50
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Pastrami cured lox
|$16.00
grilled toast, kimchi schmear,
mustard seed, radish, red onion, pickled fennel stem
Nervous Charlie’s
5501 N Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Lox Platter
Full Lox Platter: 10 Bagels, 16 oz Scallion CC, 20 oz Lox, Capers, Red Onions
Half Lox Platter: 5 Bagels, 8 oz Scallion CC, 10 oz Lox, Capers, Red Onions
|2 oz. Lox
|$5.50
Acme lox straight from Brooklyn, NY. You're welcome.
|Bagel with Lox
|$11.00
Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin
|Classic Lox
|$13.00
Acme Lox on an Everything Bagel with Lemon-Basil Schmear, Capers, Tomato & thinly sliced Red Onion Tha Best!
|8oz Smoked Lox
|$11.00
|Side Of Lox
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Bagel & Lox
|$16.96
Toasted bagel served with chilled smoked salmon, lettuce, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese.
BAGELS
Tiny House Coffee Roasters
801 Barton Springs, Austin
|Lox Sandwich
|$7.00
Basil Lemon Schmear, House-Cured Lox, Caper Chimichurri, Pickled Onions, Cherry Tomatoes.
Served on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
Rosen's Bagels
11101 N Burnet #100, Austin
|Nova Salmon Lox
Thinly sliced Nova Lox from New York's famous ACME Smoked Fish.
|Classic Lox Smearwich (Pick-Up Only)
|$13.00
Our Signature Smearwich! An Everything Bagel w/ Sliced NOVA Lox, Basil & Lemon Schmear, Red Onion, Tomato, and Capers.
BAGELS
Rockstar Bagels
1900 rosewood ave, austin
|Vegan Lox and The Works
|$13.00
House-cured Vegan Carrot Lox with cream cheese, tomatoes onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice. Choose Vegan Cream Cheese to make this sandwich entirely vegan.
|Lox and the Works
|$9.75
Smoked Lox, Cream Cheese of your choice, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Capers on a Toasted Bagel.
~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~
|Side Of Lox (1 serving)
|$4.00
Wham Bam Bagels
415 E St Elmo., Austin
|Lox
|$13.00
house cured salmon gravlax, cream cheese, capers, shaved shallots, tomatoes
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|House Lox Platter
|$65.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|LOX AND BAGEL
|$12.75
Grilled bagel served with Nova Scotia lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and capers.