Lox in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lox-o-caccia$13.00
More about The Meteor
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Lox - 1.5 oz$5.50
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami cured lox$16.00
grilled toast, kimchi schmear,
mustard seed, radish, red onion, pickled fennel stem
More about Paperboy
Item pic

 

Nervous Charlie’s

5501 N Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Platter
Full Lox Platter: 10 Bagels, 16 oz Scallion CC, 20 oz Lox, Capers, Red Onions
Half Lox Platter: 5 Bagels, 8 oz Scallion CC, 10 oz Lox, Capers, Red Onions
2 oz. Lox$5.50
Acme lox straight from Brooklyn, NY. You're welcome.
Bagel with Lox$11.00
Acme lox from Brooklyn, sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese. Served on your choice of bagel. *Sandwich cut in half by default*
More about Nervous Charlie’s
Consumer pic

 

Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown

422 Gaudalupe St #C, Austin

Avg 4.1 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Lox$13.00
Acme Lox on an Everything Bagel with Lemon-Basil Schmear, Capers, Tomato & thinly sliced Red Onion Tha Best!
8oz Smoked Lox$11.00
Side Of Lox
More about Rosen's Bagel Co. Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bagel & Lox$16.96
Toasted bagel served with chilled smoked salmon, lettuce, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Lox Sandwich image

BAGELS

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

801 Barton Springs, Austin

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Sandwich$7.00
Basil Lemon Schmear, House-Cured Lox, Caper Chimichurri, Pickled Onions, Cherry Tomatoes.
Served on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
More about Tiny House Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Rosen's Bagels

11101 N Burnet #100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nova Salmon Lox
Thinly sliced Nova Lox from New York's famous ACME Smoked Fish.
Classic Lox Smearwich (Pick-Up Only)$13.00
Our Signature Smearwich! An Everything Bagel w/ Sliced NOVA Lox, Basil & Lemon Schmear, Red Onion, Tomato, and Capers.
More about Rosen's Bagels
Item pic

BAGELS

Rockstar Bagels

1900 rosewood ave, austin

Avg 4.5 (756 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Lox and The Works$13.00
House-cured Vegan Carrot Lox with cream cheese, tomatoes onions and capers on a toasted bagel of your choice. Choose Vegan Cream Cheese to make this sandwich entirely vegan.
Lox and the Works$9.75
Smoked Lox, Cream Cheese of your choice, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Capers on a Toasted Bagel.
~If we unexpectedly sell out of your selected bagel flavor before completing your order, we will contact you for a substitution~
Side Of Lox (1 serving)$4.00
More about Rockstar Bagels
Wham Bam Bagels image

 

Wham Bam Bagels

415 E St Elmo., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox$13.00
house cured salmon gravlax, cream cheese, capers, shaved shallots, tomatoes
More about Wham Bam Bagels
Swedish Hill - Special Orders DNU image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Lox Platter$65.00
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LOX AND BAGEL$12.75
Grilled bagel served with Nova Scotia lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and capers.
More about Magnolia Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
House Lox$38.00
Bagel & Lox$18.00
choice of bagel, whipped cream cheese, tomato, onion, sprouts, capers, dill, housemade salmon lox
More about Swedish Hill Bakery

Map

