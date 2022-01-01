Mahi mahi in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Mahi$28.00
Pan seared mahi mahi over almond basil pesto risotto topped with tomato checca
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
More about Maudie's Too
Consumer pic

 

Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar

3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Mahi$32.00
More about Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Macadamia Crusted Mahi Lunch$15.99
One mahi mahi filet crusted with macadamia nuts & panko on grilled
spinach, garnished with mango pineapple salsa, served with chopped salad
Grilled Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos$12.99
Two tacos filled with mahi mahi, lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes & jalapeño-lime sauce in flour tortillas.
Try it fried!
Macadamia Crusted Mahi-Mahi Dinner$19.99
Two mahi-mahi filets crusted with macadamia nuts & panko on grilled
spinach, garnished with mango pineapple salsa, served with chopped salad
More about Hula Hut
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAHI MAHI TACOS$17.95
Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
More about Maudie's Milagro
Item pic

 

Maudie's Hill Country

12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
More about Maudie's Hill Country
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs

1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi$28.00
Pan seared mahi mahi over almond basil pesto risotto topped with tomato checca
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
Chino's Fusion Hacienda image

 

Chino's Fusion Hacienda

6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MAHI MAHI TACO$5.25
MAHI MAHI, PICO, CILANTRO, LETTUCE
MAHI MAHI RICE BOWL$14.00
MAHI MAHI, SAUTEED SPINACH, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE
More about Chino's Fusion Hacienda
Banner pic

 

TACO MARGARITA

12005 West US Highway 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Mahi Breeze$4.90
Seasoned grilled Mahi on a flour tortilla with pineapple, cabbage, cilantro, served with chipotle sauce.
Mahi Burrito$14.99
Marinate Mahi, white rice, cabbage, cilantro, cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce
More about TACO MARGARITA
Banner pic

 

COVER 2

13701 U.S. 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAHI MAHI TACOS$17.95
MAHI MAHI TACOS$17.95
Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
More about COVER 2
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
More about Maudie's Hacienda
The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi$19.95
More about The Boat
Item pic

 

Maudie's Café

2608 w. 7th, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi Tacos$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
More about Maudie's Café
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mahi-Mahi (Guatemala)$21.00
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi (Guatemala)$21.00
Lightly seasoned with Steve Marlin’s Seafood Seasoning, brushed with lemon and olive oil and served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach.
Blackened Mahi Tacos$16.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with blackened mahi-mahi, fresh spinach and tropical fruit salsa, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.
More about Cafe Blue

