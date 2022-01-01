Mahi mahi in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Pesto Mahi
|$28.00
Pan seared mahi mahi over almond basil pesto risotto topped with tomato checca
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood Grill & Bar
3519 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin
|Mahi Mahi
|$32.00
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Macadamia Crusted Mahi Lunch
|$15.99
One mahi mahi filet crusted with macadamia nuts & panko on grilled
spinach, garnished with mango pineapple salsa, served with chopped salad
|Grilled Mahi-Mahi Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Two tacos filled with mahi mahi, lettuce, red cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes & jalapeño-lime sauce in flour tortillas.
Try it fried!
|Macadamia Crusted Mahi-Mahi Dinner
|$19.99
Two mahi-mahi filets crusted with macadamia nuts & panko on grilled
spinach, garnished with mango pineapple salsa, served with chopped salad
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|MAHI MAHI TACOS
|$17.95
Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
Maudie's Hill Country
12506 Shops Parkway, Bee Cave
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Mahi
|$28.00
Pan seared mahi mahi over almond basil pesto risotto topped with tomato checca
Chino's Fusion Hacienda
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin
|MAHI MAHI TACO
|$5.25
MAHI MAHI, PICO, CILANTRO, LETTUCE
|MAHI MAHI RICE BOWL
|$14.00
MAHI MAHI, SAUTEED SPINACH, MUNG BEAN SPROUTS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE
TACO MARGARITA
12005 West US Highway 290, Austin
|Mahi Mahi Breeze
|$4.90
Seasoned grilled Mahi on a flour tortilla with pineapple, cabbage, cilantro, served with chipotle sauce.
|Mahi Burrito
|$14.99
Marinate Mahi, white rice, cabbage, cilantro, cheese, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce
COVER 2
13701 U.S. 183, Austin
Tortilla Crusted Mahi Mahi, Southwestern Slaw, Avocado, Flour Tortillas, Fresh Pico, Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Maudie's Hacienda
9911 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Mahi Mahi
|$19.95
Maudie's Café
2608 w. 7th, Austin
|Grilled Mahi Tacos
|$12.75
2 grilled Mahi Mahi tacos on corn tortillas. Topped with a purple slaw, avocado slices, cilantro & cotija cheese. Served with black beans & pico de piña
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$16.00
Two corn tortillas stuffed with blackened mahi-mahi, fresh spinach and tropical fruit salsa, served with mixed greens tossed in ginger-lime vinaigrette.