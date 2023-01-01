Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve mango salad

Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
Takeout
16. Green Mango & Cucumber Salad$14.00
Shredded Roots, Crispy Spiced Shrimp, Beef Jerky, Thai Basil
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -
Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad image

 

Cafe Blue - Hill Country Galleria

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad$21.00
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds,
and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette
More about Cafe Blue - Hill Country Galleria
Restaurant banner

 

Ling Wu Asian Restaurant

7415 Southwest Parkway, Building 3, Suit 400, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Tail Mango Salad$16.00
More about Ling Wu Asian Restaurant

