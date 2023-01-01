Mango salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve mango salad
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin -
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|16. Green Mango & Cucumber Salad
|$14.00
Shredded Roots, Crispy Spiced Shrimp, Beef Jerky, Thai Basil
More about Cafe Blue - Hill Country Galleria
Cafe Blue - Hill Country Galleria
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Ahi Tuna & Mango Salad
|$21.00
Sashimi grade tuna, seared rare, sliced and drizzled with sweet & spicy Asian BBQ sauce, over mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, mango, wasabi peas, sunflower seeds,
and cherry tomatoes, tossed in our ginger-lime vinaigrette