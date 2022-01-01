Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mapo tofu in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve mapo tofu

Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mapo Fried Tofu$13.95
(v*) Mushroom | Fermented Chili Sauce | Cilantro | Scallion
More about Old Thousand
Sakura Sushi & Bar image

 

Sakura Sushi & Bar

1945 Medical Dr,Ste 500, Lakeway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mapo Tofu$15.00
sauteed soft tofu with homemade special spicy sauce and green onion
More about Sakura Sushi & Bar
Item pic

 

Old Thousand

4805 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mapo Fried Tofu$13.95
(Vegan) Mushroom | Fermented Chili Sauce | Cilantro | Scallion
More about Old Thousand
Item pic

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mapo Tofu (S) 麻婆豆腐$13.25
Minced pork, brown bean sauce and Sichuan peppercorn.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Mapo Tofu$17.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant

