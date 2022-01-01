Mapo tofu in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve mapo tofu
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Mapo Fried Tofu
|$13.95
(v*) Mushroom | Fermented Chili Sauce | Cilantro | Scallion
Sakura Sushi & Bar
1945 Medical Dr,Ste 500, Lakeway
|Mapo Tofu
|$15.00
sauteed soft tofu with homemade special spicy sauce and green onion
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Mapo Tofu (S) 麻婆豆腐
|$13.25
Minced pork, brown bean sauce and Sichuan peppercorn.