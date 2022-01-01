Margherita pizza in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve margherita pizza
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil
Little Juliet
8023 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.50
Shaved tomato, house pulled mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinegar.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Margarita Pizza
|$11.00
House-made pizza with marinara, mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Margarita Pizza
|$9.79
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
San Marzano style tomato sauce, fresh basil, vegan mozz, extra-virgin olive oil.
|12" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
San Marzano style tomato sauce, fresh basil, vegan mozz, extra-virgin olive oil.
BAGELS
Tiny House Coffee Roasters
801 Barton Springs, Austin
|Pizza Bagel - Margherita
|$5.00
Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
8-Bit Pizza
2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|18" Margherita Pizza
|$27.00
Olive oil and garlic, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basi
|Margherita Pizza
It's a classic. Olive Oil and Garlic, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, and Basil.
|14" Margherita Pizza
|$23.00
Olive oil and garlic, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basi
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin
|TG Margarita Pizza
|$14.00
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
4800 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Margherita Pizza
|$19.00
mozzarella, sauce, fresh basil
Temporarily Closed
424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pesto Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze *Contains Pecan nuts
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil
|HH Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
Stonys Pizza LLC
.9521 W US highway 290 suite 100, Austin
|Margarita Medium Pizza
|$18.00
oil based pizza with shredded and fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, garlic, topped with fresh basil after its cooked
|Margarita Large Pizza
|$23.00
oil based pizza with shredded and fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, garlic, topped with fresh basil after its cooked