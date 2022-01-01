Margherita pizza in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Margherita Pizza image

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil
More about The Garden at Ellera
Item pic

 

Little Juliet

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$13.50
Shaved tomato, house pulled mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinegar.
Contains: allium & garlic, dairy, gluten, nightshade.
More about Little Juliet
Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margarita Pizza$11.00
House-made pizza with marinara, mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.
More about Buenos Aires Café
Moody's Kitchen + Bar image

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Margarita Pizza$9.79
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

 

Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$17.00
San Marzano style tomato sauce, fresh basil, vegan mozz, extra-virgin olive oil.
12" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza$17.00
San Marzano style tomato sauce, fresh basil, vegan mozz, extra-virgin olive oil.
More about Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
Pizza Bagel - Margherita image

BAGELS

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

801 Barton Springs, Austin

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Bagel - Margherita$5.00
Marinara, Sliced Mozzerella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil with a Balsalmic Glaze on a Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel
More about Tiny House Coffee Roasters
Consumer pic

 

8-Bit Pizza

2026 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
18" Margherita Pizza$27.00
Olive oil and garlic, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basi
Margherita Pizza
It's a classic. Olive Oil and Garlic, San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, and Basil.
14" Margherita Pizza$23.00
Olive oil and garlic, San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basi
More about 8-Bit Pizza
Mia Italian Tapas & Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Mia Italian Tapas & Bar

11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TG Margarita Pizza$14.00
More about Mia Italian Tapas & Bar
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar image

 

Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

4800 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$19.00
mozzarella, sauce, fresh basil
More about Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
Margherita Pizza image

 

Temporarily Closed

424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pesto Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze *Contains Pecan nuts
More about Temporarily Closed
Item pic

 

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil
HH Margherita Pizza$10.00
More about The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$15.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
40 North Pizza image

 

40 North Pizza

900 W. 10th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$14.40
More about 40 North Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Stonys Pizza LLC

.9521 W US highway 290 suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margarita Medium Pizza$18.00
oil based pizza with shredded and fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, garlic, topped with fresh basil after its cooked
Margarita Large Pizza$23.00
oil based pizza with shredded and fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, garlic, topped with fresh basil after its cooked
More about Stonys Pizza LLC

