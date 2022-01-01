Mediterranean salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Bishop Cidercade
600 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Greek Mediterranean Salad
|$9.50
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Diced Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette.
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|LG Mediterranean Salad
|$8.75
Organic spring mix, Romaine, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Cherry tomatoes, Shaved red onions, Feta cheese, served with homemade Mediterranean dressing,
|REG Mediterranean Salad
|$7.75
Organic spring mix, Romaine, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Cherry tomatoes, Shaved red onions, Feta cheese, served with homemade Mediterranean dressing,