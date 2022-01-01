Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

Bishop Cidercade

600 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Mediterranean Salad$9.50
Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Diced Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette.
More about Bishop Cidercade
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LG Mediterranean Salad$8.75
Organic spring mix, Romaine, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Cherry tomatoes, Shaved red onions, Feta cheese, served with homemade Mediterranean dressing,
REG Mediterranean Salad$7.75
Organic spring mix, Romaine, Cucumber, Kalamata olives, Cherry tomatoes, Shaved red onions, Feta cheese, served with homemade Mediterranean dressing,
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee

