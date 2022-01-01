Migas in Austin

This is the Vegan version of our Migas Taco. Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO.

Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with pico de gallo and crispy corn tortillas. It is then topped with vegan Daiya cheese and served on your choice of tortilla.

This item is Gluten Free if served on a corn tortilla.

Vegan

Nut Free

