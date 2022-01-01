Migas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve migas
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Migas Omelette
|$11.00
3 egg omelet filled with crispy tortilla, pork chorizo, sofrito and cheese topped with avocado crema, pico de gallo and cilantro
*vegetarian option
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Tofu Zucchini Migas (Vegan Version,GF w/corn torts)
|$9.75
Our house tofu scramble tossed with fire puree, tortilla chips, zucchini, onion, & spices served with salsa and your choice of tortillas and either refried black beans, house red and black beans, or field greens with vinaigrette.
|Egg Zucchini Migas (GF w/ corn tortillas)
|$9.75
Pasture raised Texas eggs scrambled with our house fire puree, tortilla chips, zucchini, onion, garlic cheddar-jack cheese, & spices. served with salsa and your choice of tortillas & a choice of refried black beans, house red and black beans, or field greens and vinaigrette
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Sausage Migas
|$9.25
2 eggs scrambled with sausage, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
|Chorizo Migas Taco
|$3.25
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
|Bacon Migas
|$9.25
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Migas
|$8.99
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Migas
|$6.00
tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, grilled jack cheese, grilled onion, avocado, pico de gallo
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Migas plate
|$8.85
|Migas taco
|$3.70
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Sausage Migas
|$9.25
2 eggs scrambled with sausage, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
|Chorizo Migas Taco
|$3.25
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
|Bacon Migas Taco
|$3.25
Eggs scrambled with bacon, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$3.75
|Migas Plate
|$9.55
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|(Mon) Migas Plate
|$8.99
|Migas Plate
|$10.25
Scrambled eggs mixed w/pico chips and cheese
|Migas burrito
|$4.25
Grilled eggs w/pico, chips, and cheese
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Migas
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco
|$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, corn chips, & vegan Daiya cheese.
Hajima
5609 South Congress Avenue, Austin
|Migas
|$4.25
Egg, cheese, tortilla chips, pico de gallo, avocado
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$3.95
Stuffed with freshly scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, crushed tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese
|Waterloo Migas
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|#1 Migas Taco
|$5.40
We scramble eggs with crispy corn chips, spicy pico de gallo & Monterey Jack cheese. We serve it on your choice of tortilla, Corn or Whole Wheat.
This item is Gluten Free if you choose the corn tortilla.
Soy Free
Nut Free
|Vegan Tofu Migas Plate
|$12.95
A traditional Mexican breakfast turned vegan. Made with Organic Non-GMO tofu scramble with crispy corn tortilla chips simmered in our spicy salsa ranchera & topped with fresh pico de gallo. If the Texas heat doesn't have you sweating this summer, this dish will.
This traditional plate is complete with a side of breakfast potatoes, a side of beans & 2 corn tortillas.
Gluten Free
Vegan
Nut Free
|#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco
|$5.40
This is the Vegan version of our Migas Taco. Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO.
Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with pico de gallo and crispy corn tortillas. It is then topped with vegan Daiya cheese and served on your choice of tortilla.
This item is Gluten Free if served on a corn tortilla.
Vegan
Nut Free
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$3.75
Crispy corn chips, egg, pico de gallo and cheese!
|Migas Plate
|$9.55
Delicious crispy corn chips mixed with two eggs and pico de gallo, cooked to perfection, topped with melted cheese. Served with refried beans and red sauce potatoes.
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$3.95
Stuffed with freshly scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, crushed tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese
|Waterloo Migas
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Jewish Migas
|$13.00
Also known as Matzo Brei, we take a full sheet of matzo, broken into cracker size and soaked in egg.
Then it’s cooked on the flattop with onions and salami. Try it border style and add Hatch green chile and
pepper jack cheese. +$1.5
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|LIU Migas
|$3.83
Tofu scramble tossed with roasted red peppers and tortilla crisps
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$3.75
Crunchy corn chips, eggs, tomato, onion, jalapenos and cheese
|Migas Plate
|$9.55
Two scrambled eggs with tomato, onion, jalapeno, corn chips, topped with monterrey cheese and served with a side of refried beans and red sauce potatoes.
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Sausage Migas
|$9.25
2 eggs scrambled with sausage, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
|Chorizo Migas Taco
|$3.25
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
|Bacon Migas
|$9.25
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Migas
|$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Onions, Serranos, Jack Cheese, Crispy Potatoes, Black Beans and Tortillas.
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Migas
|$19.00
scrambled eggs, cheddar, pork carnitas, onions, peppers, tomatillo salsa, warm tortillas
Fairways Cantina
3851 Manor Rd., Austin
|Migas
|$4.35
scrambled eggs · cheese · potato · pico de gallo
Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin
|MIGAS
|$3.95
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Migas
|$14.00
Goat Carnitas, Scrambled Eggs With Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Chips and Cheddar Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Served with Grilled Flour Tortillas.
Quickie Pickie - 11th Street
1208 E 11th Street, Austin
|Migas plate
|$7.99
eggs, tortilla strips, jack cheese, pico de gallo, pinto beans
|Migas Taco
|$3.50
Fried tortilla strips, eggs, cheddar cheese, tomatos, onions and avocado
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|MIGAS OPEN FACE
|$3.95
|LA CHANCLA MIGAS
|$5.75
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Migas Taco
|$3.95
Stuffed with freshly scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, crushed tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese
|Waterloo Migas
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham