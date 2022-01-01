Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve migas

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Migas Omelette$11.00
3 egg omelet filled with crispy tortilla, pork chorizo, sofrito and cheese topped with avocado crema, pico de gallo and cilantro
*vegetarian option
More about Patika
Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Zucchini Migas (Vegan Version,GF w/corn torts)$9.75
Our house tofu scramble tossed with fire puree, tortilla chips, zucchini, onion, & spices served with salsa and your choice of tortillas and either refried black beans, house red and black beans, or field greens with vinaigrette.
Tofu Zucchini Migas (Vegan Version,GF w/corn torts)$9.75
Our house tofu scramble tossed with fire puree, tortilla chips, zucchini, onion, & spices served with salsa and your choice of tortillas and either refried black beans, house red and black beans, or field greens with vinaigrette.
Egg Zucchini Migas (GF w/ corn tortillas)$9.75
Pasture raised Texas eggs scrambled with our house fire puree, tortilla chips, zucchini, onion, garlic cheddar-jack cheese, & spices. served with salsa and your choice of tortillas & a choice of refried black beans, house red and black beans, or field greens and vinaigrette
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Migas$9.25
2 eggs scrambled with sausage, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
Chorizo Migas Taco$3.25
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
Bacon Migas$9.25
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Migas$8.99
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Taco Flats image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Migas$6.00
tortilla chips, scrambled eggs, grilled jack cheese, grilled onion, avocado, pico de gallo
More about Taco Flats
Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Migas plate$8.85
Migas taco$3.70
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Migas$9.25
2 eggs scrambled with sausage, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
Chorizo Migas Taco$3.25
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
Bacon Migas Taco$3.25
Eggs scrambled with bacon, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
More about Maudie's Too
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Migas Taco$3.75
Migas Plate$9.55
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Item pic

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(Mon) Migas Plate$8.99
Migas Plate$10.25
Scrambled eggs mixed w/pico chips and cheese
Migas burrito$4.25
Grilled eggs w/pico, chips, and cheese
More about Casa Moreno
Austin Java image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Migas$11.00
More about Austin Java
Item pic

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Migas$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese
Migas$10.00
Scrambled eggs, corn tostadas, serranos, tomatoes, onions, and topped with cheese. Served with refried beans, breakfast potatoes, and homemade flour tortillas
More about Serranos
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco$5.40
Organic tofu scramble with pico de gallo, corn chips, & vegan Daiya cheese.
More about Mr. Natural - South Lamar
Main pic

 

Hajima

5609 South Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Migas$4.25
Egg, cheese, tortilla chips, pico de gallo, avocado
More about Hajima
Migas Taco image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Migas Taco$3.95
Stuffed with freshly scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, crushed tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese
Waterloo Migas$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
#1 Migas Taco image

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#1 Migas Taco$5.40
We scramble eggs with crispy corn chips, spicy pico de gallo & Monterey Jack cheese. We serve it on your choice of tortilla, Corn or Whole Wheat.
This item is Gluten Free if you choose the corn tortilla.
Soy Free
Nut Free
Vegan Tofu Migas Plate$12.95
A traditional Mexican breakfast turned vegan. Made with Organic Non-GMO tofu scramble with crispy corn tortilla chips simmered in our spicy salsa ranchera & topped with fresh pico de gallo. If the Texas heat doesn't have you sweating this summer, this dish will.
This traditional plate is complete with a side of breakfast potatoes, a side of beans & 2 corn tortillas.
Gluten Free
Vegan
Nut Free
#V1 Vegan Tofu Migas Taco$5.40
This is the Vegan version of our Migas Taco. Our Tofu is Organic & Non-GMO.
Our tofu scramble is marinated in traditional Mexican flavors, from tomatoes, peppers, garlic & chile ancho. It is then scrambled with pico de gallo and crispy corn tortillas. It is then topped with vegan Daiya cheese and served on your choice of tortilla.
This item is Gluten Free if served on a corn tortilla.
Vegan
Nut Free
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Item pic

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Migas Taco$3.75
Crispy corn chips, egg, pico de gallo and cheese!
Migas Plate$9.55
Delicious crispy corn chips mixed with two eggs and pico de gallo, cooked to perfection, topped with melted cheese. Served with refried beans and red sauce potatoes.
More about Pueblo Viejo
Migas Taco image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Migas Taco$3.95
Stuffed with freshly scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, crushed tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese
Waterloo Migas$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
More about Waterloo Ice House
JewBoy Sub Shop image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jewish Migas$13.00
Also known as Matzo Brei, we take a full sheet of matzo, broken into cracker size and soaked in egg.
Then it’s cooked on the flattop with onions and salami. Try it border style and add Hatch green chile and
pepper jack cheese. +$1.5
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LIU Migas$3.83
Tofu scramble tossed with roasted red peppers and tortilla crisps
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Migas Taco$3.75
Crunchy corn chips, eggs, tomato, onion, jalapenos and cheese
Migas Plate$9.55
Two scrambled eggs with tomato, onion, jalapeno, corn chips, topped with monterrey cheese and served with a side of refried beans and red sauce potatoes.
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Migas$9.25
2 eggs scrambled with sausage, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
Chorizo Migas Taco$3.25
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips
Bacon Migas$9.25
2 eggs scrambled with bacon, tomatoes, onions, serranos, cheese & tortilla strips. Served with refried beans
More about Maudie's Milagro
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Migas$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Corn Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Onions, Serranos, Jack Cheese, Crispy Potatoes, Black Beans and Tortillas.
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Migas$19.00
scrambled eggs, cheddar, pork carnitas, onions, peppers, tomatillo salsa, warm tortillas
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Migas image

 

Fairways Cantina

3851 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Migas$4.35
scrambled eggs · cheese · potato · pico de gallo
More about Fairways Cantina
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
MIGAS$3.95
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Migas$14.00
Goat Carnitas, Scrambled Eggs With Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Chips and Cheddar Cheese, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Served with Grilled Flour Tortillas.
More about Paperboy
Main pic

 

Quickie Pickie - 11th Street

1208 E 11th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Migas plate$7.99
eggs, tortilla strips, jack cheese, pico de gallo, pinto beans
Migas Taco$3.50
Fried tortilla strips, eggs, cheddar cheese, tomatos, onions and avocado
More about Quickie Pickie - 11th Street
Consumer pic

 

Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705

2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MIGAS OPEN FACE$3.95
LA CHANCLA MIGAS$5.75
More about Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
Migas Taco image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Migas Taco$3.95
Stuffed with freshly scrambled eggs, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, crushed tortilla chips and Cheddar cheese
Waterloo Migas$12.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and crushed corn tortilla chips. Served with refried beans, homemade tortillas, and a choice of bacon, sausage or ham
More about Waterloo Ice House
Kesos Tacos image

TACOS

Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Migas$3.50
Scrambled eggs, crisp corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
More about Kesos Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Steak Burritos

Belgian Waffles

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Rice Noodles

Wedge Salad

Baja Fish Tacos

Sliders

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston