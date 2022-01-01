Mixed green salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about Thai Fresh
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Sm Mixed Green Salad
|$5.93
Lemon Thai Basil or Spicy Peanut Dressing
Texas hydroponic lettuce w/ tomatoes topped with microgreens . We also add these vegetables depending on season:shredded carrots, and/or radishes, and/or cucumbers. All veggies in the salad is local.\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Hydroponic greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes with two dressing options.
\t\t\t\t
Peanut dressing- Chu chee curry base (Garlic, shallots, chilies, lemongrass, galangal, coconut milk, sugar, salt ), peanut butter, tamarind water, coconut milk, salt, sugar, soybean oil.
\t
Thai basil dressing- Thai basil, lemon juice, salt, sugar, pepper, garlic, soybean oil
|Lg Mixed Green Salad
|$9.93
Lemon Thai Basil or Spicy Peanut Dressing. Texas hydroponic lettuce w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, purple cabbage, carrots and micro greens..
Lemon Thai Basil or Spicy Peanut Dressing
Texas hydroponic lettuce w/ tomatoes topped with microgreens . We also add these vegetables depending on season:shredded carrots, and/or radishes, and/or cucumbers. All veggies in the salad is local except for shredded shallots.\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Hydroponic greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes with two dressing options.
\t\t\t\t
Peanut dressing- Chu chee curry base (Garlic, shallots, chilies, lemongrass, galangal, coconut milk, sugar, salt ), peanut butter, tamarind water, coconut milk, salt, sugar, soybean oil.\t
Thai basil dressing- Thai basil, lemon juice, salt, sugar, pepper, garlic, soybean oil
More about Krazy Eagles
Krazy Eagles
4700 Gilbert rd., Austin
|Mixed Green Salad
|$4.99
Field greens, baby spinach, red cabbage, mixed peppers, celery, carrots, and sweet onions.
Additional $.50 each-,crasins, candied pecans