Mixed green salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve mixed green salad

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sm Mixed Green Salad$5.93
Lemon Thai Basil or Spicy Peanut Dressing
Texas hydroponic lettuce w/ tomatoes topped with microgreens . We also add these vegetables depending on season:shredded carrots, and/or radishes, and/or cucumbers. All veggies in the salad is local.\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Hydroponic greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes with two dressing options.
\t\t\t\t
Peanut dressing- Chu chee curry base (Garlic, shallots, chilies, lemongrass, galangal, coconut milk, sugar, salt ), peanut butter, tamarind water, coconut milk, salt, sugar, soybean oil.
\t
Thai basil dressing- Thai basil, lemon juice, salt, sugar, pepper, garlic, soybean oil
Lg Mixed Green Salad$9.93
Lemon Thai Basil or Spicy Peanut Dressing. Texas hydroponic lettuce w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, purple cabbage, carrots and micro greens..
Lemon Thai Basil or Spicy Peanut Dressing
Texas hydroponic lettuce w/ tomatoes topped with microgreens . We also add these vegetables depending on season:shredded carrots, and/or radishes, and/or cucumbers. All veggies in the salad is local except for shredded shallots.\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Hydroponic greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes with two dressing options.
\t\t\t\t
Peanut dressing- Chu chee curry base (Garlic, shallots, chilies, lemongrass, galangal, coconut milk, sugar, salt ), peanut butter, tamarind water, coconut milk, salt, sugar, soybean oil.\t
Thai basil dressing- Thai basil, lemon juice, salt, sugar, pepper, garlic, soybean oil
More about Thai Fresh
Krazy Eagles

4700 Gilbert rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$4.99
Field greens, baby spinach, red cabbage, mixed peppers, celery, carrots, and sweet onions.
Additional $.50 each-,crasins, candied pecans
More about Krazy Eagles
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (1940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Green Salad$3.99
More about Quality Seafood Market

