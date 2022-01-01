Mochi ice cream in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve mochi ice cream
More about Poke Austin - Sunset Valley
Poke Austin - Sunset Valley
5601 Brodie Lane Suite 1200A, Sunset Valley
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$2.50
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Mochi Pack Ice Cream - Green Tea
|$6.50
|Mochi Ice Cream Pack- Strawberry
|$6.50
|Mochi Pack Ice Cream- Mango
|$6.50
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.00
Mochi rice cakes filled with ice cream.
Choice of three: mango, green tea, red bean, strawberry, chocolate or vanilla.
More about Poke Austin - 5th St
Poke Austin - 5th St
1211 E 5th St. Suite 110, Austin
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$2.50
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.00
Mochi rice cakes filled with ice cream.
Choice of three: mango, green tea, red bean, strawberry, chocolate or vanilla.
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|Mochi Ice Cream
|$4.00