Mozzarella sticks in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.00
Crispy fried cheese sticks served with a side of marinara.
5pc per order
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Rosemary Focaccia Sticks
|$9.15
|Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Basil Focaccia Sticks
|$10.15
|Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks
|$8.25
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
Buenos Aires Cafe
13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
|$10.00
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
A pub classic. Breaded and fried crispy. You get the cheese pull you know you love.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$8.00
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds deep-fried and served with your choice of housemade ranch dressing or marinara.
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Rosemary Focaccia Sticks
|$8.15
|Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Basil Focaccia Sticks
|$9.15
|Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks
|$6.95
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Fried Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
Five tasty mozzarella sticks, batter dip, fried to a golden and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Mozzarella Sticks
Buffalo Mozzarella, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara
More about Pizza Leon
PIZZA
Pizza Leon
4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc
|$7.00
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
|Mozzarella Sticks 3 Pc
|$4.50
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
More about Woody's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Six mozzarella sticks breaded and fried, served with zesty marinara
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
More about Swift Pizza Co.
Swift Pizza Co.
3223 East 7th St., Austin
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$14.00
organic tomato sauce, house ranch (vegetarian)
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$15.00
More about Krazy Eagles
Krazy Eagles
4700 Gilbert rd., Austin
|Mozzarella sticks
|$4.99
5 Breaded Mozzarella Cheese sticks and Marinara sauce
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Garbo's Lobster New Location
12709 North Mopac, Austin
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.00
Half Dozen Mozz Sticks
*CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin
|Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks
|$8.25
|Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Basil Focaccia Sticks
|$10.15
|Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Rosemary Focaccia Sticks
|$9.15
More about Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
12024 HWY 290, Austin
|Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$8.99
Crispy & Gooey mozzarella sticks served with our house red sauce
More about Kasian Boil
Kasian Boil
13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.50
Creamy Mozzarella Cheese Battered and Deep Fried. Served with Ranch or Marinara.