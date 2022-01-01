Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Love Supreme Pizza Bar image

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Crispy fried cheese sticks served with a side of marinara.
5pc per order
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Rosemary Focaccia Sticks$9.15
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Basil Focaccia Sticks$10.15
Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks$8.25
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Buenos Aires Cafe image

 

Buenos Aires Cafe

13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (8)$10.00
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
Item pic

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
A pub classic. Breaded and fried crispy. You get the cheese pull you know you love.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.00
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds deep-fried and served with your choice of housemade ranch dressing or marinara.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Rosemary Focaccia Sticks$8.15
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Basil Focaccia Sticks$9.15
Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks$6.95
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Fried Mozzarella Sticks image

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Five tasty mozzarella sticks, batter dip, fried to a golden and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks
Buffalo Mozzarella, Italian Breadcrumbs, Marinara
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc image

PIZZA

Pizza Leon

4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks 5 Pc$7.00
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
Mozzarella Sticks 3 Pc$4.50
Elongated pieces of mozzarella cheese, breaded in Italian bread crumbs.
More about Pizza Leon
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Six mozzarella sticks breaded and fried, served with zesty marinara
More about Woody's Pizza
Item pic

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Swift Pizza Co.

3223 East 7th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$14.00
organic tomato sauce, house ranch (vegetarian)
More about Swift Pizza Co.
Item pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Krazy Eagles image

 

Krazy Eagles

4700 Gilbert rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella sticks$4.99
5 Breaded Mozzarella Cheese sticks and Marinara sauce
More about Krazy Eagles
Garbo's Lobster New Location image

 

Garbo's Lobster New Location

12709 North Mopac, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Half Dozen Mozz Sticks
*CONTAINS PEANUTS, SOY, GLUTEN
More about Garbo's Lobster New Location
Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Focaccia Sticks$8.25
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese & Basil Focaccia Sticks$10.15
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Rosemary Focaccia Sticks$9.15
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Item pic

 

Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen

12024 HWY 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.99
Crispy & Gooey mozzarella sticks served with our house red sauce
More about Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
Creamy Mozzarella Cheese Battered and Deep Fried. Served with Ranch or Marinara.
More about Kasian Boil
Restaurant banner

 

Biggie’s YardBird

10106 Menchaca Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.00
More about Biggie’s YardBird

