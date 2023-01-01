Muffaletta in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve muffaletta
The Meteor Cafe - Austin
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|Muffaletta
|$15.00
Lou's Barton Springs -
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Cauliflower Muffaletta
|$12.00
Roti cauliflower, tahini dressing, provolone & mozzarella cheese, red wine vinaigrette, arugula, olive spread, olive mayo, ciabatta.
Olive spread: Katamala olive, roasted red peppers, Calabrian chile paste, capers.
Olive Mayo: Mayo, katamala olives, raw garlic, garlic confit, lemon juice, salt.
Tahini dressing: Tahini, dijon, lemon, honey, canola oil, olive oil, garlic confit, red wine vin, cayenne, lime zest, salt, pepper.
DAIRY - Provolone and Mozzarella cheeses
GLUTEN - Bread
VEGAN - Tahini (contains honey)
VEGAN - Red wine vin. (contains honey)
VEGAN - Olive Mayo (contains eggs)
VEGAN - Cheese
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Muffaletta
|$12.00
A NOLA classic done the Jewboy way. Bread from New Orleans, toasted up then topped with a spicy olive spread, grilled pastrami, ham and salami. Served hot.
Lou's Eastside -
1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin
