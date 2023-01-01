Muffaletta in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Meteor image

PIZZA

The Meteor Cafe - Austin

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Muffaletta$15.00
More about The Meteor Cafe - Austin
Main pic

 

Lou's Barton Springs -

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cauliflower Muffaletta$12.00
Roti cauliflower, tahini dressing, provolone & mozzarella cheese, red wine vinaigrette, arugula, olive spread, olive mayo, ciabatta.
Olive spread: Katamala olive, roasted red peppers, Calabrian chile paste, capers.
Olive Mayo: Mayo, katamala olives, raw garlic, garlic confit, lemon juice, salt.
Tahini dressing: Tahini, dijon, lemon, honey, canola oil, olive oil, garlic confit, red wine vin, cayenne, lime zest, salt, pepper.
DAIRY - Provolone and Mozzarella cheeses
GLUTEN - Bread
VEGAN - Tahini (contains honey)
VEGAN - Red wine vin. (contains honey)
VEGAN - Olive Mayo (contains eggs)
VEGAN - Cheese
More about Lou's Barton Springs -
Item pic

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffaletta$12.00
A NOLA classic done the Jewboy way. Bread from New Orleans, toasted up then topped with a spicy olive spread, grilled pastrami, ham and salami. Served hot.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Item pic

 

Lou's Eastside -

1900 E Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cauliflower Muffaletta$11.00
Roti cauliflower, tahini dressing, provolone & mozzarella cheese, red wine vinaigrette, arugula, olive spread, olive mayo, ciabatta.
Olive spread: Katamala olive, roasted red peppers, Calabrian chile paste, capers.
Olive Mayo: Mayo, katamala olives, raw garlic, garlic confit, lemon juice, salt.
Tahini dressing: Tahini, dijon, lemon, honey, canola oil, olive oil, garlic confit, red wine vin, cayenne, lime zest, salt, pepper.
DAIRY - Provolone and Mozzarella cheeses
GLUTEN - Bread
VEGAN - Tahini (contains honey)
VEGAN - Red wine vin. (contains honey)
VEGAN - Olive Mayo (contains eggs)
VEGAN - Cheese
More about Lou's Eastside -
Consumer pic

 

The Grey Market

501 Brazos Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Muffaletta Sandwich$14.00
More about The Grey Market

