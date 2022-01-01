Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Patika

2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peach Lavender Muffin$4.00
Carrot Ginger Muffin$4.00
More about Patika
Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin-Morning Glory (Vegan)$3.50
Baked fresh daily with golden raisins, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, zucchini,carrots, and warming spices. Vegan, contains soy.
Day Old Muffin$1.50
Muffin-Morning Glory (Vegan)$3.50
Baked fresh daily with golden raisins, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, zucchini,carrots, and warming spices. Vegan, contains soy.
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
The Meteor image

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
More about The Meteor
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.
More about Easy Tiger
Austin Java image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Muffins$3.25
English Muffin$1.50
Muffin$3.25
More about Austin Java
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez image

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Muffin$4.74
Muffin$3.60
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry Crumble Muffin$4.38
Gluten free lemon blueberry muffin from Mr. Natural
Gluten Free Cranberry Orange Muffin$4.38
Gluten free cranberry orange muffin from Mr. Natural
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Café No Sé image

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
blueberry buckwheat muffin$6.00
More about Café No Sé
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$4.00
More about Paperboy
Slake Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$2.95
More about Slake Cafe
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.
More about Easy Tiger
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe image

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Muffin$4.99
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

 

Patika

100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peach Lavender Muffin$4.00
Carrot Ginger Muffin$4.00
More about Patika
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.
More about Easy Tiger
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Muffin$2.75
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
Banana Nut Muffins$2.75
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$1.39
English Muffin$1.39
More about Phoenix Kafay
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$3.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
Item pic

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Carrot Muffin$4.95
Gluten free carrot muffin with cream cheese filling. Allergens: Nuts, eggs, milk.
More about Dream Bakery
Item pic

 

Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar

500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crazy For Banana’s Muffin w/Nuts$3.75
Made with fresh bananas, topped with walnuts.
Cinnamon Muffin$3.75
Cinnamon Crunch Muffin$3.75
Cinnamon crunch muffin! Oh so delicious!
More about Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
gluten free carrot-pecan muffins image

WRAPS • SALADS

Happy Foods

3012 Gonzales Street, Austin

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
gluten free carrot-pecan muffins$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
More about Happy Foods
Item pic

 

Counter Culture Restaurant

2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Muffin Sandwich$7.50
Sprouted Muffin, Mung Bean "Egg", Seitan Bacun, Local Tomato and Cashew Cheeze. Has soy and gluten.
More about Counter Culture Restaurant
Picnik image

 

Picnik

4801 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2534 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Muffin$3.00
Muffin Basket$9.00
Daily selection with butter + house jam
*contains egg
More about Picnik
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

607 W 3rd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quacks Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin$3.50
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Magnolia Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Magnolia Cafe

1920 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN$2.00
More about Magnolia Cafe
Eldorado Cafe image

 

Eldorado Cafe

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
More about Eldorado Cafe
Item pic

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Cake Muffin$3.00
More about Uncle Nicky's
Picnik image

SMOOTHIES

Picnik

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Muffin$3.00
fresh baked seasonal muffin - light, fluffy and sweet! gluten, grain and refined sugar-free
More about Picnik
Milk & Cookies - Austin image

 

Milk & Cookies - Austin

1515 W 35th street, BLD c, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$4.50
More about Milk & Cookies - Austin
Hank's image

FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

5811 Berkman Dr, Austin

Avg 3.8 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$3.00
Muffin$3.00
More about Hank's
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
MUFFIN - Blueberry$2.50
MUFFIN$2.50
Blueberry
More about FoodHeads

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Chicken Teriyaki

Cheese Pizza

Chili

Taquitos

Quinoa Salad

Turkey Clubs

Shrimp Curry

Tarts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston