Muffins in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve muffins
Patika
2159 South Lamar Blvd, AUSTIN
|Peach Lavender Muffin
|$4.00
|Carrot Ginger Muffin
|$4.00
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Muffin-Morning Glory (Vegan)
|$3.50
Baked fresh daily with golden raisins, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, zucchini,carrots, and warming spices. Vegan, contains soy.
|Day Old Muffin
|$1.50
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50
Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Muffins
|$3.25
|English Muffin
|$1.50
|Muffin
|$3.25
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|GF Muffin
|$4.74
|Muffin
|$3.60
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry Crumble Muffin
|$4.38
Gluten free lemon blueberry muffin from Mr. Natural
|Gluten Free Cranberry Orange Muffin
|$4.38
Gluten free cranberry orange muffin from Mr. Natural
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50
Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Gluten Free Muffin
|$4.99
Patika
100 Congress Ave, Suite 125, Austin
|Peach Lavender Muffin
|$4.00
|Carrot Ginger Muffin
|$4.00
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50
Soft, buttery muffins filled with fresh blueberries and topped with crunchy sugar crystals.
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Chocolate Muffin
|$2.75
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.75
|Banana Nut Muffins
|$2.75
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|English Muffin
|$3.00
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|GF Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
Gluten free carrot muffin with cream cheese filling. Allergens: Nuts, eggs, milk.
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin
|Crazy For Banana’s Muffin w/Nuts
|$3.75
Made with fresh bananas, topped with walnuts.
|Cinnamon Muffin
|$3.75
|Cinnamon Crunch Muffin
|$3.75
Cinnamon crunch muffin! Oh so delicious!
Happy Foods
3012 Gonzales Street, Austin
|gluten free carrot-pecan muffins
|$2.00
Gluten free muffins with fresh carrots, uzo-drunken golden raisins, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vegan protein
Counter Culture Restaurant
2337 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Kids Muffin Sandwich
|$7.50
Sprouted Muffin, Mung Bean "Egg", Seitan Bacun, Local Tomato and Cashew Cheeze. Has soy and gluten.
Picnik
4801 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Muffin
|$3.00
|Muffin Basket
|$9.00
Daily selection with butter + house jam
*contains egg
Intelligentsia Coffee
607 W 3rd Street, Austin
|Quacks Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
|$3.50
Magnolia Cafe
1920 S Congress Ave, Austin
|SIDE ENGLISH MUFFIN
|$2.00
Picnik
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Seasonal Muffin
|$3.00
fresh baked seasonal muffin - light, fluffy and sweet! gluten, grain and refined sugar-free
Milk & Cookies - Austin
1515 W 35th street, BLD c, Austin
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.50