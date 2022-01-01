Mushroom burgers in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Southside Flying Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$12.00
Fresh ground beef, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions, and mayo. Served with fries or tots.
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Goat Cheese Mushroom Burger
|$13.00
angus patty, crumbled goat cheese, house made pistou, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, bread & butter pickles
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Doc's Backyard Grill
5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley
|Marbridge Mushroom Avocado Burger
|$15.99
May is for Marbridge!
1/2lb. patty topped with jack cheese, grilled mushrooms, avocado, smoked applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, & chipotle mayo served on a Kaiser bun with crinkle cut french fries on the side.
During the month of May for every Marbridge Burger purchased, $5 will be donated back to Marbridge, a non-profit residential community that offers transitional & lifetime care to adults with a wide range of cognitive disabilities.
More about Billy's on Burnet
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Mushroom Burger
|$12.99
|Vegetarian Mushroom Burger
|$12.99