Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Fresh ground beef, Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms and onions, and mayo. Served with fries or tots.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goat Cheese Mushroom Burger$13.00
angus patty, crumbled goat cheese, house made pistou, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, bread & butter pickles
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Doc's Backyard Grill

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley

Avg 4.4 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Marbridge Mushroom Avocado Burger$15.99
May is for Marbridge!
1/2lb. patty topped with jack cheese, grilled mushrooms, avocado, smoked applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, & chipotle mayo served on a Kaiser bun with crinkle cut french fries on the side.
During the month of May for every Marbridge Burger purchased, $5 will be donated back to Marbridge, a non-profit residential community that offers transitional & lifetime care to adults with a wide range of cognitive disabilities.
More about Doc's Backyard Grill
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$12.99
Vegetarian Mushroom Burger$12.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$16.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Fudge

California Rolls

Falafel Salad

Cheese Enchiladas

French Fries

Maki

Flan

Yakitori

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston