Mussels in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve mussels
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|FS Mussels
|$27.00
PEI mussels steamed in a white wine and spicty tiomato broth, basil, oregano, roasted garli and Italian loaf
|Mussels
|$14.00
PEI mussels steamed in a white wine and spicty tiomato broth, basil, oregano, roasted garli and Italian loaf
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|P.E.I. Mussels
|$18.00
garlic, pinot grigio, lemon, parsley, black pepper, grilled bread
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Mussels
|$13.99
Plank Seafoood Provisions
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|PEI Mussels
|$18.00
salsa negra, chicharron, crema, mexican oregano, scallion salsa verde, avocado, grilled sourdough
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Chem Chep Xao La Que - Basil Mussels
|$18.95
Green Mussels stir-fried in garlic black bean sauce with fresh basil leaves.
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|MUSSELS DYNAMITE
|$8.50
green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and green onions (5 pieces).
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar
4800 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Mussels
|$22.00
prince edward isle mussels, white wine, garlic, shallots
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|P.E.I. Mussels
|$18.00
garlic, pinot grigio, lemon, parsley, black pepper, grilled bread
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar
14028 US Route 183, Austin
|P.E.I Mussels
|$14.00
SALADS
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Steamed Mussel Linguine
|$25.00
Steamed PEI mussels with linguine, white wine, garlic, parsley, aioli and grilled sourdough bread
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|MUSSELS DYNAMITE
|$8.50
green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and green onions (5 pieces).
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Quality Seafood Market
5621 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Mussels with White Wine Shallot Butter
|$13.99
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|8. Grilled Green Mussels (6)
|$8.35
Ebisu
13376 N Highway 183, Austin
|Baked Mussels
|$8.95
Baked in garlic butter sauce with onions & mushrooms
Hillside Farmacy
1209 E 11th St, Austin
|Spicy Mussels & Shrimp
|$24.00
Green Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Fried Capers, Capellini Pasta
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Steamed Mussels
|$13.00
Fennel, garlic, charred tomatoes, grilled bread
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Thai Style Mussels
|$16.00
P.E.I. mussels, steamed in a sweet & spicy Thai coconut-curry broth,
served with grilled French bread.
Kasian Boil
13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN
|Mussells
|$14.00
Delicious succulent mussels sold by the pound.