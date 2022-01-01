Mussels in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
FS Mussels$27.00
PEI mussels steamed in a white wine and spicty tiomato broth, basil, oregano, roasted garli and Italian loaf
Mussels$14.00
PEI mussels steamed in a white wine and spicty tiomato broth, basil, oregano, roasted garli and Italian loaf
Item pic

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
P.E.I. Mussels$18.00
garlic, pinot grigio, lemon, parsley, black pepper, grilled bread
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$13.99
Plank Seafoood Provisions image

 

Plank Seafoood Provisions

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PEI Mussels$18.00
salsa negra, chicharron, crema, mexican oregano, scallion salsa verde, avocado, grilled sourdough
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chem Chep Xao La Que - Basil Mussels$18.95
Green Mussels stir-fried in garlic black bean sauce with fresh basil leaves.
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MUSSELS DYNAMITE$8.50
green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and green onions (5 pieces).
Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar image

 

Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

4800 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$22.00
prince edward isle mussels, white wine, garlic, shallots
Item pic

 

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
P.E.I. Mussels$18.00
garlic, pinot grigio, lemon, parsley, black pepper, grilled bread
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
P.E.I Mussels$14.00
Item pic

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Mussel Linguine$25.00
Steamed PEI mussels with linguine, white wine, garlic, parsley, aioli and grilled sourdough bread
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MUSSELS DYNAMITE$8.50
green mussels topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and green onions (5 pieces).
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Quality Seafood Market

5621 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (1940 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels with White Wine Shallot Butter$13.99
BG pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8. Grilled Green Mussels (6)$8.35
Item pic

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Mussels$8.95
Baked in garlic butter sauce with onions & mushrooms
Hillside Farmacy image

 

Hillside Farmacy

1209 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4 (1594 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Mussels & Shrimp$24.00
Green Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Fried Capers, Capellini Pasta
Item pic

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Mussels$13.00
Fennel, garlic, charred tomatoes, grilled bread
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Style Mussels$16.00
P.E.I. mussels, steamed in a sweet & spicy Thai coconut-curry broth,
served with grilled French bread.
Item pic

 

Kasian Boil

13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussells$14.00
Delicious succulent mussels sold by the pound.
Restaurant banner

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8. Grilled Green Mussels (6)$8.35
