Nachos in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve nachos
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
3720 Palm Way #170, Austin
|Nachos
|$13.90
Smashed beans, melted cheese, beef or chicken fajita served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños.
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Veggie Fajita Nachos
|$10.75
Refried black beans, jack cheese & grilled veggies on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
|Nachos
|$7.50
Beans & cheese on top of house-made tostada shells with a side of escabeche.
|Combo Fajita Nachos
|$13.00
Beans, cheese, beef/chicken fajita & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Mix Faj Nachos
|$10.59
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$5.49
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$6.59
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Veggie Fajita Nachos
|$10.75
Refried black beans, jack cheese & grilled veggies on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
|Nachos
|$7.50
Beans & cheese on top of house-made tostada shells with a side of escabeche.
|Combo Fajita Nachos
|$13.00
Beans, cheese, beef/chicken fajita & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|El Nacho
Red sauce base, seasoned ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, oregano and tortilla strips.
Austin Daily Press
1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin
|Chicken Nachos
|$14.00
|CAULIFLOWER CHORIZO NACHOS
|$14.00
Cauliflower Chorizo (V), Refried Black Beans, Goat Cheese Yogurt, Queso Fresco, Red Cabbage Salad, And Pickled Onion. Vegetarian
|BRAISED CHICKEN NACHOS
|$14.00
Braised Chicken, Refried Black Beans, Goat Cheese Yogurt, Queso Fresco, Red Cabbage Salad, And Pickled Onion
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Nachos
|$7.99
Bean and Cheese nachos Topped with sour cream And Guacamole Add Beef or Chicken for $1.75
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|1/2 Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$6.00
Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
|Nino Nachos
|$6.00
|1/2 Black Bean Nachos
|$6.00
Corn chips, black beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
FRENCH FRIES
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Kid Nachos
|$3.50
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$15.50
|1/2 Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$7.95
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Nachos Grande
|$13.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, jack & cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeños & choice of grilled chicken, picadillo beef, housemade pulled pork or grilled veggies. Served with sour cream & salsa
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Chik'N Nachos
|$12.00
Local, non-gmo tortilla chips covered with chik'n, bell peppers, onions, queso & guacamole
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Palm Tree Hugger Nachos*
|$4.50
Eight crisp corn tortillas topped with black beans, carrots, spinach, zucchini, red bell peppers, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese topped with pico de gallo, lettuce & jalapeños
|Hula Hut Dessert Nachos
|$8.99
Eight cinnamon-sugar dusted crispas topped with fresh fruit, chocolate syrup, caramel and fresh whipped cream
|Texas Nachos*
|$5.00
Eight crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, mixed cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo & jalapeños
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Macho Nachos
|$15.30
LARGE Nachos with corn chips, choice of cheese, choice of beans, soy-rizo, lettuce, jalapeno, pico de gallo & guac.
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$6.25
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.
|Special Nachos
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, your choice of our signature taco meat or marinated chicken, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños & guacamole
|Beef, Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$8.20
Homemade shell smothered with a light layer of refried beans, our signature taco meat, topped with yellow cheese... cooked to perfection & garnished with jalapeños.
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|"1926" Nachos
|$12.00
El Milagro tortilla chips, homemade queso, pico de gallo, sliced jalapeños, optional add beef or chicken
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|K-Pop Nachos
|$12.00
Gochujang Chicken + Wonton Chips + White Cheddar Queso + Sriracha + Lemon Ginger Aioli + Miso Powder + Kimchi Powder
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Nachos Grande
|$13.95
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, jack & cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeños & choice of grilled chicken, picadillo beef, housemade pulled pork or grilled veggies. Served with sour cream & salsa
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Dirty Nachos
|$13.00
The dirtiest nachos in Austin! Party chips loaded with your choice of meat, queso, a mix of three different shredded cheeses, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, onions and pickled jalapeños.
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Nachos
|$8.95
Corn Chips covered with refried beans, nacho queso and pickled jalapenos. Add meat $2
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|BEAN/CHEESE NACHOS
|$9.99
|BEEF FAJITA NACHOS
|$14.79
|CHICKEN FAJITA NACHOS
|$13.99
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Nachos
|$7.50
Beans & cheese on top of house-made tostada shells with a side of escabeche.
|Veggie Fajita Nachos
|$10.75
Refried black beans, jack cheese & grilled veggies on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
|Combo Fajita Nachos
|$13.00
Beans, cheese, beef/chicken fajita & grilled onions on top of house-made tostada shells served with guacamole, sour cream, pico & escabeche on the side.
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|El Nacho
Red sauce base, seasoned ground beef, black olives, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, oregano and tortilla strips.
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Nachos Clasicos
|$10.00
Refried beans, jack cheese, pickled jalapenos.
|Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$7.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Half Nachos
|$11.50
Ground Beef, Grilled
Chicken, Carnitas, or
Avocado, Black Beans,
Queso, Tomato, Sour Cream,
Green Onion, House Pickled
Jalapeños, House Corn
Tortilla Chips
|Full Nachos
|$18.00
Ground Beef, Grilled
Chicken, Carnitas, or
Avocado, Black Beans,
Queso, Tomato, Sour Cream,
Green Onion, House Pickled
Jalapeños, House Corn
Tortilla Chips
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|NACHOS
|$8.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Ball Park Nachos
|$5.00
Tortilla Chips, covered in our house Queso, topped with pickled jalapenos. Take me out to the ball park style!
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|NACHOS BEEF
|$17.28
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and wood-grilled steak. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
|NACHOS CHICKEN
|$13.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
|NACHOS COMBO CK/BF
|$17.28
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and chicken fajita and wood-grilled steak. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños