Nicoise salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve nicoise salad

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nicoise Salad LG$11.50
Organic spring mix, Romaine, Baby potatoes, Green beans, Palm hearts, Antipasto Olives, Parsley, Boiled eggs, Shaved red onions, Capers, Cherry tomatoes, Dijon mustard vinaigrette.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nicoise Salad$9.50
Arcadian mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, sweet onions, Nicoise olives, boiled egg, house made canned tuna prep (with olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, garlic, lemon juice, and fresh basil). House made vinaigrette and slices of our baguette.
More about Baguette et Chocolat
FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA NICOISE SALAD$14.95
Chili seared rare Ahi tuna, field greens, boiled egg, Kalamata olives, red onions, green beans, tomatoes, new potatoes, anchovy filets, Dijon vinaigrette
More about FoodHeads

