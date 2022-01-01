Nicoise salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve nicoise salad
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Nicoise Salad LG
|$11.50
Organic spring mix, Romaine, Baby potatoes, Green beans, Palm hearts, Antipasto Olives, Parsley, Boiled eggs, Shaved red onions, Capers, Cherry tomatoes, Dijon mustard vinaigrette.
Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Nicoise Salad
|$9.50
Arcadian mix, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, sweet onions, Nicoise olives, boiled egg, house made canned tuna prep (with olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, garlic, lemon juice, and fresh basil). House made vinaigrette and slices of our baguette.