Noodle bowls in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Of Chipotle Tomato$7.25
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

 

Proud Mary - Austin - 2043 S Lamar Blvd

2043 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sesame Noodle Bowl$16.00
Buckwheat and rice soba noodle, edamame, napa cabbage, kimchi, deep fried tamarind egg, cilantro, toasted sesame dressing (containes shelfish paste) (GF)
More about Proud Mary - Austin - 2043 S Lamar Blvd
Item pic

 

Local Foods - 2nd Street District

454 West 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp and Spicy Fire Noodle Bowl$19.00
Grilled gulf shrimp, chilled ramen noodles, Gundermann Acres serrano peppers, Perdernales jalapenos, Lone Star Thai basil, charred togarashi J&B Farms green beans, scallions, house chili oil, toasted cashews, cilantro (THIS DISH IS EXTREMELY SPICY)
More about Local Foods - 2nd Street District
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Noodle Soup 16oz$8.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
garlic is fried in oil with protein to give that fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu or tempeh when we use a stock is seasoned with soy sauce. Contains bean sprouts, wide noodles and your choice of protein and it is garnished with cilantro and ground white pepper.
More about Thai Fresh

