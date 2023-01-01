Noodle bowls in Austin
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Bowl Of Chipotle Tomato
|$7.25
Proud Mary - Austin - 2043 S Lamar Blvd
2043 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Sesame Noodle Bowl
|$16.00
Buckwheat and rice soba noodle, edamame, napa cabbage, kimchi, deep fried tamarind egg, cilantro, toasted sesame dressing (containes shelfish paste) (GF)
Local Foods - 2nd Street District
454 West 2nd Street, Austin
|Grilled Shrimp and Spicy Fire Noodle Bowl
|$19.00
Grilled gulf shrimp, chilled ramen noodles, Gundermann Acres serrano peppers, Perdernales jalapenos, Lone Star Thai basil, charred togarashi J&B Farms green beans, scallions, house chili oil, toasted cashews, cilantro (THIS DISH IS EXTREMELY SPICY)
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Bowl Noodle Soup 16oz
|$8.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
garlic is fried in oil with protein to give that fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu or tempeh when we use a stock is seasoned with soy sauce. Contains bean sprouts, wide noodles and your choice of protein and it is garnished with cilantro and ground white pepper.