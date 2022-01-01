Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle salad in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve noodle salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Diamond Head Noodle Salad$10.29
Angel hair pasta marinated in our Hawaiian vinaigrette with carrots, red bell peppers, zucchini, fried won-ton strips & almonds served on a bed of fresh mixed lettuce, with a fried poblano ring & Thai peanut sauce & Hawaiian
vinaigrette on the side
More about Hula Hut
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Noodle Salad$18.00
Fresh noodles, avocado, mango, peanuts, cilantro, basil, mint, scallions, carrots, toasted coconut, tomato, and cabbage with a Thai-style vinaigrette. We recommend adding steak!
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
More about Bartlett's
ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Glass Noodle Salad
“Yum Woon Sen” w/ tofu & mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, shallot & scallion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Protein is sautéed with garlic and soy sauce. Noodles are boiled and then tossed in with the cooked protein, cilantro, green onions, shallots, tomatoes. The salad is dressed with a lime-fish sauce (or soy sauce if ordered with tofu or tempeh)- Thai chilies dressing.\t\t\t
Ingredients: glass noodles or bean thread noodles, green onions, shallots (these two are combined, can’t be taken one out without another), cilantro, tomatoes, choice of protein (chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu and mushrooms or tempeh and mushrooms) Dressing: fish or soy sauce, sugar, lime juice, Thai chilies
More about Thai Fresh
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Anthem

91 Rainey Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nam Nom Noodle Salad$14.00
chilled lo mein noodles, nappa & red cabbage, romaine lettuce, Thai basil, cilantro, mint, scallion, carrots, red onion, cucumber sunomono, sesame seeds, toasted cashews, Thai peanut vinaigrette. Make it GF! (subbing GF Rice Noodles & GF Thai Green Goddess Dressing)
Shrimp pictured is available in the Add-On menu.
[VEGAN]
More about Anthem

