Noodle salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve noodle salad
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Diamond Head Noodle Salad
|$10.29
Angel hair pasta marinated in our Hawaiian vinaigrette with carrots, red bell peppers, zucchini, fried won-ton strips & almonds served on a bed of fresh mixed lettuce, with a fried poblano ring & Thai peanut sauce & Hawaiian
vinaigrette on the side
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$18.00
Fresh noodles, avocado, mango, peanuts, cilantro, basil, mint, scallions, carrots, toasted coconut, tomato, and cabbage with a Thai-style vinaigrette. We recommend adding steak!
**Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Spicy Glass Noodle Salad
“Yum Woon Sen” w/ tofu & mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, shallot & scallion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Protein is sautéed with garlic and soy sauce. Noodles are boiled and then tossed in with the cooked protein, cilantro, green onions, shallots, tomatoes. The salad is dressed with a lime-fish sauce (or soy sauce if ordered with tofu or tempeh)- Thai chilies dressing.\t\t\t
Ingredients: glass noodles or bean thread noodles, green onions, shallots (these two are combined, can’t be taken one out without another), cilantro, tomatoes, choice of protein (chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu and mushrooms or tempeh and mushrooms) Dressing: fish or soy sauce, sugar, lime juice, Thai chilies
Anthem
91 Rainey Street, Austin
|Nam Nom Noodle Salad
|$14.00
chilled lo mein noodles, nappa & red cabbage, romaine lettuce, Thai basil, cilantro, mint, scallion, carrots, red onion, cucumber sunomono, sesame seeds, toasted cashews, Thai peanut vinaigrette. Make it GF! (subbing GF Rice Noodles & GF Thai Green Goddess Dressing)
Shrimp pictured is available in the Add-On menu.
[VEGAN]