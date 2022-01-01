Noodle soup in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve noodle soup

Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Duck Noodle Soup$13.00
More about Me Con Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$9.50
"212" Noodle Soup$10.95
"403" Wonton Noodle Soup$10.95
More about PhoNatic
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl Noodle Soup 16oz$8.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
garlic is fried in oil with protein to give that fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu or tempeh when we use a stock is seasoned with soy sauce. Contains bean sprouts, wide noodles and your choice of protein and it is garnished with cilantro and ground white pepper.
Meal Noodle Soup 32oz$10.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
garlic is fried in oil with protein to give that fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu or tempeh when we use a stock is seasoned with soy sauce. Contains bean sprouts, wide noodles and your choice of protein and it is garnished with cilantro and ground white pepper.
More about Thai Fresh
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Dong Nai
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hu Tieu Dac Biet - Southern Noodle Soup$12.95
Hủ Tiếu, is to South Vietnam as Phở is to North Vietnam. Hủ Tiếu has a rich broth of pork bones and seafood poured over rice noodles, minced ground pork, shrimps, and sliced pork.
Hu Tieu Hai San - Seafood Noodle Soup$12.95
Rice noodles in pork broth with shrimp, calamari, fish ball, and crab stick. Topped with fried scallions and pork belly bits. Served with a side of fresh bean sprout, herbs, lime, and jalapeño.
Bun Bo Hue - Kingdom Noodle Soup$12.95
Thick rice noodles with tender beef shank and pork hock in spicy lemongrass broth. Served with fresh bean sprouts, purple cabbage, herbs, and lime.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Item pic

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Noodle Soup$10.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
More about Pho Thai Son
1ce20f99-5283-412f-8f14-f302534c9789 image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tom Yam Noodle Soup (S) 冬阴鸡汤拉麺$13.25
Served with coconut milk chicken broth, Bell peppers, onion,
sprouts & cilantro, Enoki Mushroom
Red Braised Beef Noodle Soup 紅燒牛肉拉麵$14.30
Served with rich broth, baby bok choy, potato, carrot, pickled vegetables & cilantro.
Creamy Veggie Noodle Soup * (VG S) 素菜拉麵$14.30
Tonkotsu soup flavor, enoki mushrooms, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro & chili oil,
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Noodle Soup$11.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
196. Chicken Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Ga$14.70
192. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh$13.70
Only Wonton
194. Wonton and BBQ Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh Xa Xiu$14.70
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup image

SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Galang

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup$8.50
Savory and hearty pho noodle soup cooked in beef bone broth and served with bean sprout and basil. Select your toppings - tái (rare eye of round), chín (brisket), bò viên (meat ball), gà (chicken), or meat alternative - to build your own pho
More about Banh Mi Galang
Item pic

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Noodle Soup$10.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
More about Pho Thai Son
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
CK Noodle Soup$12.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
195. Vegrtarian Tofu Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Chay$12.70
194. Wonton and BBQ Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh Xa Xiu$14.70
192. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh$13.70
Only Wonton
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

