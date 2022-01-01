Noodle soup in Austin
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Duck Noodle Soup
|$13.00
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$9.50
|"212" Noodle Soup
|$10.95
|"403" Wonton Noodle Soup
|$10.95
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Bowl Noodle Soup 16oz
|$8.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
garlic is fried in oil with protein to give that fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu or tempeh when we use a stock is seasoned with soy sauce. Contains bean sprouts, wide noodles and your choice of protein and it is garnished with cilantro and ground white pepper.
|Meal Noodle Soup 32oz
|$10.39
Garlic, cilantro, and soy sauce w/ chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
garlic is fried in oil with protein to give that fried garlic flavor. It is always made with chicken stock unless it’s tofu or tempeh when we use a stock is seasoned with soy sauce. Contains bean sprouts, wide noodles and your choice of protein and it is garnished with cilantro and ground white pepper.
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Hu Tieu Dac Biet - Southern Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Hủ Tiếu, is to South Vietnam as Phở is to North Vietnam. Hủ Tiếu has a rich broth of pork bones and seafood poured over rice noodles, minced ground pork, shrimps, and sliced pork.
|Hu Tieu Hai San - Seafood Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Rice noodles in pork broth with shrimp, calamari, fish ball, and crab stick. Topped with fried scallions and pork belly bits. Served with a side of fresh bean sprout, herbs, lime, and jalapeño.
|Bun Bo Hue - Kingdom Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Thick rice noodles with tender beef shank and pork hock in spicy lemongrass broth. Served with fresh bean sprouts, purple cabbage, herbs, and lime.
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Egg Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Tom Yam Noodle Soup (S) 冬阴鸡汤拉麺
|$13.25
Served with coconut milk chicken broth, Bell peppers, onion,
sprouts & cilantro, Enoki Mushroom
|Red Braised Beef Noodle Soup 紅燒牛肉拉麵
|$14.30
Served with rich broth, baby bok choy, potato, carrot, pickled vegetables & cilantro.
|Creamy Veggie Noodle Soup * (VG S) 素菜拉麵
|$14.30
Tonkotsu soup flavor, enoki mushrooms, mushrooms, bean sprouts, cilantro & chili oil,
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Egg Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|196. Chicken Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Ga
|$14.70
|192. Wonton Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh
|$13.70
Only Wonton
|194. Wonton and BBQ Egg Noodle Soup - Mi Hoanh Thanh Xa Xiu
|$14.70
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$8.50
Savory and hearty pho noodle soup cooked in beef bone broth and served with bean sprout and basil. Select your toppings - tái (rare eye of round), chín (brisket), bò viên (meat ball), gà (chicken), or meat alternative - to build your own pho
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Egg Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|CK Noodle Soup
|$12.00