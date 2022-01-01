Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus$19.00
Over smashed fried potatoes, lemon aioli and spicy agrodolce
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus Nigiri$6.00
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Octopus$10.00
Charcoal grilled marinated baby octopus. Served with spicy pineapple sauce.
(GF)
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Item pic

 

Café No Sé

1603 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
charred octopus$17.00
guanciale, capers, tomato sauce, grilled ciabatta, lemon-oregano vinaigrette
More about Café No Sé
Item pic

SUSHI

TenTen

501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
crispy baby octopus$18.00
takoyaki, bonito flakes
(the integrity of a hot item such as this is bound to be comprised in transport and is intended for indulgence within our dining room)
More about TenTen
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi image

 

Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
OCTOPUS$6.00
More about Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Launderette

2115 Holly St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1625 reviews)
Takeout
CHARRED OCTOPUS$20.00
upland cress, garlic aioli, beluga lentils, avocado
More about Launderette
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
RAZOR OCTOPUS$13.00
Thinly sliced Octopus topped with cilantro, freshly sliced jalapenos and sriracha sauce finished with Japanese yuzu sauce.
OCTOPUS SASHIMI$10.00
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
RAZOR OCTOPUS$13.00
Thinly sliced Octopus topped with cilantro, freshly sliced jalapenos and sriracha sauce finished with Japanese yuzu sauce.
OCTOPUS (TAKO)$5.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Item pic

 

Ebisu

13376 N Highway 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tako (Octopus) N$3.00
Idako Baby Octopus$7.50
More about Ebisu

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Vanilla Cake

Egg Benedict

Lobsters

Honey Mustard Chicken

Veggie Quesadillas

Calamari Salad

Fried Dumplings

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston