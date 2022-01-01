Octopus in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve octopus
Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
10000 Research Blvd, Austin
|Grilled Octopus
|$19.00
Over smashed fried potatoes, lemon aioli and spicy agrodolce
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Octopus Nigiri
|$6.00
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Grilled Octopus
|$10.00
Charcoal grilled marinated baby octopus. Served with spicy pineapple sauce.
(GF)
Café No Sé
1603 S Congress Ave, Austin
|charred octopus
|$17.00
guanciale, capers, tomato sauce, grilled ciabatta, lemon-oregano vinaigrette
TenTen
501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor, Austin
|crispy baby octopus
|$18.00
takoyaki, bonito flakes
(the integrity of a hot item such as this is bound to be comprised in transport and is intended for indulgence within our dining room)
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|OCTOPUS
|$6.00
Launderette
2115 Holly St, Austin
|CHARRED OCTOPUS
|$20.00
upland cress, garlic aioli, beluga lentils, avocado
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|SPICY OCTOPUS ROLL
|$8.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
|RAZOR OCTOPUS
|$13.00
Thinly sliced Octopus topped with cilantro, freshly sliced jalapenos and sriracha sauce finished with Japanese yuzu sauce.
|OCTOPUS SASHIMI
|$10.00
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
