Pad see in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pad see
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|N2: Pad See Eiw
|$11.95
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg and chinese broccoli in brown sauce.
|L5: Pad See Eiw
|$10.50
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg and chinese broccoli in brown sauce.
More about Thai Fresh
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Rice Stick Large (for Drunken Noodle Or Pad See Ew)
|$2.25
for Pad See Ew/Drunken Noodles
soak the noodles for 45 minutes in hot tap water. If you do not use the whole pack store in the refrigerator in a container with a lid. Good for up to one week.