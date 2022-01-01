Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad see in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve pad see

Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
N2: Pad See Eiw$11.95
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg and chinese broccoli in brown sauce.
L5: Pad See Eiw$10.50
Wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg and chinese broccoli in brown sauce.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Stick Large (for Drunken Noodle Or Pad See Ew)$2.25
for Pad See Ew/Drunken Noodles
soak the noodles for 45 minutes in hot tap water. If you do not use the whole pack store in the refrigerator in a container with a lid. Good for up to one week.
More about Thai Fresh
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See-iew$13.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

