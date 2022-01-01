Pad thai in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pad thai
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Crispy Pad Thai
|$18.00
Contains gluten and shellfish
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
Contains gluten and shellfish
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin
|Thai Pad Tofu
|Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|N1: Pad Thai
|$11.95
Small flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, beansprouts, red onions and scallions. Served with fresh beansprouts and carrots. Topped with roasted ground peanuts.
|E3: Pad Kratiem Plick Thai
|$11.95
Choice of meat stir-fried with black pepper, garlic, sweet soy sauce and Thai seasoning.
|L24: Pad Kra Tiem Plick Thai
|$10.50
Choice of meat stir-fried with black pepper, garlic, sweet soy sauce and Thai seasoning.
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Pad Thai
|$10.50
NOODLES
Sway
3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|kids pad thai (gf)
|$12.00
stir fried rice noodles, wok fried egg, sweet + sour tamarind sauce with choice of protein
|pad thai jay (gf)
|$20.00
seasonal vegetables, rice noodle, tofu, wok egg, toasted cashew, bean sprout, thai basil, thai chili
|pad thai gai (gf)
|$24.00
roasted chicken, rice noodle, tofu, wok egg, toasted cashew, bean sprout, thai basil, thai chili
ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Pad Thai Sauce & Spice, 8 oz- Contains Fish Sauce
|$6.00
instructions can be found on our website
https://www.thai-fresh.com/video
You will also need
1 package of medium rice stick
3 tbs vegetable oil plus 1 tablespoon
1 cup choice of protein
2 eggs
4 cups beansprouts
1/2 cup Chinese/Garlic Chives
|Rice Stick Medium (for Pad Thai)
|$2.25
For Pad Thai/Pho Noodle Soup.
soak the noodles for 1 hour in cold tap water. If you do not use the whole pack store in the refrigerator in a container with a lid. Good for up to one week.
|Pad Thai Sauce & Spice, 8 oz- Vegan
|$6.00
instructions can be found on our website
https://www.thai-fresh.com/video
You will also need
1 package of medium rice stick
3 tbs vegetable oil plus 1 tablespoon
1 cup choice of protein
2 eggs
4 cups beansprouts
1/2 cup Chinese/Garlic Chives
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin
|Pad Thai
|$10.95
Stir-fried rice stick or glass noodles with a sweet & sour tamarind sauce, eggs, bean sprouts, garlic chives, and sweet radish, with crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, and lemon on the side.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Vietnamese Style Pad Thai
|$15.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Pad Thai
|$17.00
TAPAS
Swift's Attic
315 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
butternut squash & carrot noodles, tamarind peanut sauce, tempeh chorizo, trumpet mushroom, green onion, pea shoots (vegan, gluten free)
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Kid's Pad Thai
|$6.00
|Pad Thai-Son Beef
|$12.00
|Pad Thai-Son Chicken
|$11.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Pad Thai-Son Tofu
|$11.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and spring onions. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts, cilantro and lime.
|Pad Thai-Son Pork
|$11.00
|Pad Thai-Son Shrimp
|$12.00
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|Pad Thai Chicken
|$15.50
|154. Pad Thai Tofu
|$13.95
|Pad Thai Shrimp
|$15.95
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Pad Thai-Son Shrimp
|$12.00
|Pad Thai-Son NO MEAT
|$8.50
|Pad Thai-Son Tofu
|$11.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and spring onions. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts, cilantro and lime.
Hai Ky Restaurant
1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN
|#90 Pad Thai
|$12.99
Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
|#105 Tofu Pad Thai
|$12.99
Thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu and onions. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
166 Hargraves Dr., Austin
|Pad Thai
|$13.00