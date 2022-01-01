Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve pad thai

Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Pad Thai$18.00
Contains gluten and shellfish
Pad Thai$16.00
Contains gluten and shellfish
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

3100 S. Congress Ste. A, Austin

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Pad Tofu
Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
More about Poke-Poke
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
N1: Pad Thai$11.95
Small flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, beansprouts, red onions and scallions. Served with fresh beansprouts and carrots. Topped with roasted ground peanuts.
E3: Pad Kratiem Plick Thai$11.95
Choice of meat stir-fried with black pepper, garlic, sweet soy sauce and Thai seasoning.
L24: Pad Kra Tiem Plick Thai$10.50
Choice of meat stir-fried with black pepper, garlic, sweet soy sauce and Thai seasoning.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Thai$10.50
More about Me Con Bistro
Item pic

NOODLES

Sway

3437 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

Avg 4.6 (907 reviews)
Takeout
kids pad thai (gf)$12.00
stir fried rice noodles, wok fried egg, sweet + sour tamarind sauce with choice of protein
pad thai jay (gf)$20.00
seasonal vegetables, rice noodle, tofu, wok egg, toasted cashew, bean sprout, thai basil, thai chili
pad thai gai (gf)$24.00
roasted chicken, rice noodle, tofu, wok egg, toasted cashew, bean sprout, thai basil, thai chili
More about Sway
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

2320 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Pad Tofu
Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
More about Poke-Poke
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai Sauce & Spice, 8 oz- Contains Fish Sauce$6.00
instructions can be found on our website
https://www.thai-fresh.com/video
You will also need
1 package of medium rice stick
3 tbs vegetable oil plus 1 tablespoon
1 cup choice of protein
2 eggs
4 cups beansprouts
1/2 cup Chinese/Garlic Chives
Rice Stick Medium (for Pad Thai)$2.25
For Pad Thai/Pho Noodle Soup.
soak the noodles for 1 hour in cold tap water. If you do not use the whole pack store in the refrigerator in a container with a lid. Good for up to one week.
Pad Thai Sauce & Spice, 8 oz- Vegan$6.00
instructions can be found on our website
https://www.thai-fresh.com/video
You will also need
1 package of medium rice stick
3 tbs vegetable oil plus 1 tablespoon
1 cup choice of protein
2 eggs
4 cups beansprouts
1/2 cup Chinese/Garlic Chives
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

 

Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile

1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai$10.95
Stir-fried rice stick or glass noodles with a sweet & sour tamarind sauce, eggs, bean sprouts, garlic chives, and sweet radish, with crushed peanuts, bean sprouts, and lemon on the side.
More about Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Pad Tofu
Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
More about Poke-Poke
Dong Nai image

 

Dong Nai

4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vietnamese Style Pad Thai$15.00
(choice of one protein) shrimp, chicken, beef, tofu, vegetable
More about Dong Nai
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$17.00
More about Pho With Us
Pad Thai image

TAPAS

Swift's Attic

315 Congress Avenue, Austin

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai$16.00
butternut squash & carrot noodles, tamarind peanut sauce, tempeh chorizo, trumpet mushroom, green onion, pea shoots (vegan, gluten free)
More about Swift's Attic
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Pad Thai$6.00
Pad Thai-Son Beef$12.00
Pad Thai-Son Chicken$11.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai-Son Tofu$11.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and spring onions. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts, cilantro and lime.
Pad Thai-Son Pork$11.00
Pad Thai-Son Shrimp$12.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai Chicken$15.50
154. Pad Thai Tofu$13.95
Pad Thai Shrimp$15.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai-Son Shrimp$12.00
Pad Thai-Son NO MEAT$8.50
Pad Thai-Son Tofu$11.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and spring onions. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts, cilantro and lime.
More about Pho Thai Son
#90 Pad Thai image

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
#90 Pad Thai$12.99
Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
#105 Tofu Pad Thai$12.99
Thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu and onions. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
More about Hai Ky Restaurant
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$13.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
154. Pad Thai Tofu$13.95
80. Pad Thai Beef$15.50
81. Pad Thai Shrimp$15.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

