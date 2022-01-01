Pan pizza in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pan pizza
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|AC Supreme Pan Pizza
|$19.99
Detroit style pan pizza with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, poblano peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and olives.
|Green House Pan Pizza
|$19.99
Detroit Style Pan Pizza with poblano peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and black olives.
|Detroit Pan Pizza - Any Toppings
|$19.99
Detroit pan pizza (14 in x10 in, 8 slices) with your choice of available toppings. Sauce on top.