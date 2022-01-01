Paninis in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve paninis
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$12.00
Sourdough bread, Basil Pesto, grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Red bell pepper, Mozzarella
Sweet Paris
11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin
|Caprese Panini
|$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
|$10.99
Introducing your new favorite lunch special sandwich, Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini with buffalo mozzarella, pesto yogurt spread, sliced tomato and avocado on a grilled ciabatta roll.
|Ham & Cheese Dijon Panini
|$10.49
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Panini Club
|$9.00
Ham,Genoa salami,Pepperoni,roasted red peppers,Provolone cheese with basil pesto.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Grilled Chicken Panini
|$9.75
Roasted tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
|Eggplant & Goat Cheese Panini
|$9.50
|Merguez Sausage Panini
|$11.50
Moroccan beef sausage, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, mozzarella cheese, Arugula, Mushroom pesto aioli.
Coffee and Crisp - Domain
3220 Amy Donovan Plaza #100, Austin
|Grilled Cheese Panini
|$6.75
Ciabatta, Cheddar, Provolone, & Swiss
|Ham and Swiss Panini
|$8.50
Ciabatta, Ham, Swiss, Arugula, & Honey Mustard Aioli
|Caprese Panini
|$8.50
Ciabatta, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reudction, & Basil