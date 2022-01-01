Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve paninis

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Panini$12.00
Sourdough bread, Basil Pesto, grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Red bell pepper, Mozzarella
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Item pic

 

Sweet Paris

11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Panini$10.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
More about Sweet Paris
Turkey Pesto Panini image

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Pesto Panini$9.99
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$10.99
Introducing your new favorite lunch special sandwich, Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini with buffalo mozzarella, pesto yogurt spread, sliced tomato and avocado on a grilled ciabatta roll. ⁣
Ham & Cheese Dijon Panini$10.49
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--Panini Club$9.00
Ham,Genoa salami,Pepperoni,roasted red peppers,Provolone cheese with basil pesto.
More about Woody's Pizza
Grilled Chicken Panini image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Panini$9.75
Roasted tomatoes, Roasted red peppers, Arugula, Mozzarella cheese, Basil pesto aioli.
Eggplant & Goat Cheese Panini$9.50
Merguez Sausage Panini$11.50
Moroccan beef sausage, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, mozzarella cheese, Arugula, Mushroom pesto aioli.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Coffee and Crisp - Domain image

 

Coffee and Crisp - Domain

3220 Amy Donovan Plaza #100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Panini$6.75
Ciabatta, Cheddar, Provolone, & Swiss
Ham and Swiss Panini$8.50
Ciabatta, Ham, Swiss, Arugula, & Honey Mustard Aioli
Caprese Panini$8.50
Ciabatta, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reudction, & Basil
More about Coffee and Crisp - Domain

