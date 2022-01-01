Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve papaya salad

Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Papaya Salad$12.00
Fresh papaya salad with red onion, basil, carrot, grape tomato in 1618 dressing, topped with peanut and fried shallot. Choice of shrimp or tofu.
(GF) Contains nuts and shellfish
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Muangthai Thai Cuisine image

 

Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Y2: Papaya Salad$9.95
Shredded green papaya seasoned with lime juice, Thai chilis, palm sugar, fish sauce, tomatoes and garlic. Topped with roasted peanuts, served with lettuce.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sm Papaya Salad$6.50
Spicy with green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, green beans and fresh tomatoes tossed in lime juice, Thai chilies, and fish sauce.
All ingredients are premixed and the only items that can be left out would be the dried shrimp or peanuts. This item can not be made vegetarian and will always contain fish sauce.
Green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, green beans and fresh tomatoes tossed in lime juice, Thai chilies, and fish sauce. The dressing is premade and cannot be made less spicy or modified. We can omit the shrimp and peanuts but we will use the same mortar used with peanuts and shrimp. We cannot make it completely nut or shrimp free (for allergy purpose)
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Shredded green papaya, dried shrimp (can be omitted), crushed peanuts (can be omitted), tomato, green beans.\t\t\t
Dressing: Tamarind water, palm sugar, water, fish sauce, Thai chilies, garlic, lime juice.
Lg Papaya Salad$10.93
Spicy with green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, green beans and fresh tomatoes tossed in lime juice, Thai chilies, and fish sauce.
Green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, green beans and fresh tomatoes tossed in lime juice, Thai chilies, and fish sauce. The dressing is premade and cannot be made less spicy or modified. We can omit the shrimp and peanuts but we will use the same mortar used with peanuts and shrimp. We cannot make it completely nut or shrimp free (for allergy purpose)
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Shredded green papaya, dried shrimp (can be omitted), crushed peanuts (can be omitted), tomato, green beans.\t\t\t
Dressing: Tamarind water, palm sugar, water, fish sauce, Thai chilies, garlic, lime juice.
More about Thai Fresh
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$8.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Home Fries

Katsu

Steamed Broccoli

Bruschetta

Mango Sticky Rice

Honey Chicken

Nigiri

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston