Papaya salad in Austin

Spicy with green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, green beans and fresh tomatoes tossed in lime juice, Thai chilies, and fish sauce.

All ingredients are premixed and the only items that can be left out would be the dried shrimp or peanuts. This item can not be made vegetarian and will always contain fish sauce.

Green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, green beans and fresh tomatoes tossed in lime juice, Thai chilies, and fish sauce. The dressing is premade and cannot be made less spicy or modified. We can omit the shrimp and peanuts but we will use the same mortar used with peanuts and shrimp. We cannot make it completely nut or shrimp free (for allergy purpose)

\t\t\t\t\t

Ingredients: Shredded green papaya, dried shrimp (can be omitted), crushed peanuts (can be omitted), tomato, green beans.\t\t\t

Dressing: Tamarind water, palm sugar, water, fish sauce, Thai chilies, garlic, lime juice.

