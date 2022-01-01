Papaya salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve papaya salad
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Papaya Salad
|$12.00
Fresh papaya salad with red onion, basil, carrot, grape tomato in 1618 dressing, topped with peanut and fried shallot. Choice of shrimp or tofu.
(GF) Contains nuts and shellfish
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|Y2: Papaya Salad
|$9.95
Shredded green papaya seasoned with lime juice, Thai chilis, palm sugar, fish sauce, tomatoes and garlic. Topped with roasted peanuts, served with lettuce.
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Sm Papaya Salad
|$6.50
Spicy with green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, green beans and fresh tomatoes tossed in lime juice, Thai chilies, and fish sauce.
All ingredients are premixed and the only items that can be left out would be the dried shrimp or peanuts. This item can not be made vegetarian and will always contain fish sauce.
Green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, green beans and fresh tomatoes tossed in lime juice, Thai chilies, and fish sauce. The dressing is premade and cannot be made less spicy or modified. We can omit the shrimp and peanuts but we will use the same mortar used with peanuts and shrimp. We cannot make it completely nut or shrimp free (for allergy purpose)
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Shredded green papaya, dried shrimp (can be omitted), crushed peanuts (can be omitted), tomato, green beans.\t\t\t
Dressing: Tamarind water, palm sugar, water, fish sauce, Thai chilies, garlic, lime juice.
|Lg Papaya Salad
|$10.93
Spicy with green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, green beans and fresh tomatoes tossed in lime juice, Thai chilies, and fish sauce.
Green papaya, dried shrimp, peanuts, green beans and fresh tomatoes tossed in lime juice, Thai chilies, and fish sauce. The dressing is premade and cannot be made less spicy or modified. We can omit the shrimp and peanuts but we will use the same mortar used with peanuts and shrimp. We cannot make it completely nut or shrimp free (for allergy purpose)
\t\t\t\t\t
Ingredients: Shredded green papaya, dried shrimp (can be omitted), crushed peanuts (can be omitted), tomato, green beans.\t\t\t
Dressing: Tamarind water, palm sugar, water, fish sauce, Thai chilies, garlic, lime juice.