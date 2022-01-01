Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve pappardelle

Item pic

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
PAPPARDELLE$12.00
flour, eggs, extra virgin olive oil (12 oz)
PAPPARDELLE$25.00
lamb ragù, sangiovese, carrot, rosemary
More about Il Brutto
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle Bolognese$19.99
truffle oil - poached egg - pork and beef ragù
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle Bolognese$19.99
truffle oil - poached egg - pork and beef ragù
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
The Garden at Ellera image

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Pappardelle Alla Medici$17.00
Pappardelle Alla Medici$26.00
More about The Garden at Ellera
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pappardelle Bolognese$19.99
truffle oil - poached egg - pork and beef ragù
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Pappardelle image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Juniper

2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, Austin

Avg 4.6 (2657 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pappardelle$26.00
CONTAINS GLUTEN! CANNOT BE MODIFIED.
Housemade Egg noodles served with shortrib ragu and finished with fresh horseradish shaved on top.
More about Juniper
ASTI Trattoria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ASTI Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Sugo Pappardelle$23.00
braised lamb / puffed farro / parmesan / pecorino
More about ASTI Trattoria
Banner pic

 

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Pappardelle$17.00
Pappardelle$24.00
More about The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
a57f7474-6aba-4974-9d13-3ed6abdc967f image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

14028 US Route 183, Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pappardelle$18.00
More about Cedro Scratch Italian & Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Strawberry Cheesecake

Pizza Rolls

Chai Lattes

Tortas

Penne

Brulee

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Garden Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston