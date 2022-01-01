Pappardelle in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pappardelle
Il Brutto
1601 E 6th St, Austin
|PAPPARDELLE
|$12.00
flour, eggs, extra virgin olive oil (12 oz)
|PAPPARDELLE
|$25.00
lamb ragù, sangiovese, carrot, rosemary
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$19.99
truffle oil - poached egg - pork and beef ragù
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$19.99
truffle oil - poached egg - pork and beef ragù
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Small Pappardelle Alla Medici
|$17.00
|Pappardelle Alla Medici
|$26.00
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$19.99
truffle oil - poached egg - pork and beef ragù
Juniper
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST, Austin
|Pappardelle
|$26.00
CONTAINS GLUTEN! CANNOT BE MODIFIED.
Housemade Egg noodles served with shortrib ragu and finished with fresh horseradish shaved on top.
ASTI Trattoria
408 E 43rd St C, Austin
|Lamb Sugo Pappardelle
|$23.00
braised lamb / puffed farro / parmesan / pecorino
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Lunch Pappardelle
|$17.00
|Pappardelle
|$24.00