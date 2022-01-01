Pasta salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pasta salad
More about Food! Food!
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Small Greek Pasta Salad (1/2 Pint)
|$5.00
With Feta Cheeese, Spinach and Tomatoes
|Large Greek Pasta Salad (Pint)
|$9.00
With Feta Cheeese, Spinach and Tomatoes
More about ASTI Trattoria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ASTI Trattoria
408 E 43rd St C, Austin
|Pasta Salad Primavera
|$6.00
basil pine nut pesto / spring vegetables
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Rotini Pasta Salad
Basil pesto, spinach, parmesan, pine nuts
More about 68 Degrees Kitchen
SALADS
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|ADD Salmon to Salad or Pasta
|$9.00
|ADD Trout for Salad or Pasta
|$7.75
|ADD Shrimp for Salad or Pasta
|$9.00