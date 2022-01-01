Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve pasta salad

Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Greek Pasta Salad (1/2 Pint)$5.00
With Feta Cheeese, Spinach and Tomatoes
Large Greek Pasta Salad (Pint)$9.00
With Feta Cheeese, Spinach and Tomatoes
More about Food! Food!
ASTI Trattoria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ASTI Trattoria

408 E 43rd St C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad Primavera$6.00
basil pine nut pesto / spring vegetables
More about ASTI Trattoria
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Rotini Pasta Salad
Basil pesto, spinach, parmesan, pine nuts
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Consumer pic

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
ADD Salmon to Salad or Pasta$9.00
ADD Trout for Salad or Pasta$7.75
ADD Shrimp for Salad or Pasta$9.00
More about 68 Degrees Kitchen
Item pic

 

Jester King Brewery

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pasta Salad$5.00
12 oz Pasta Salad with cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onion and lemon vinaigrette.
More about Jester King Brewery

