Pastrami sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches
More about Local Foods - 2nd Street District
Local Foods - 2nd Street District
454 West 2nd Street, Austin
|House Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
|$21.00
Bastrop Cattle Company grass fed brisket cured and smoked in house, Texas cabbage and pickled onion slaw, house dill pickles, grain mustard, Slow Dough Butterflake bun topped with smoked salt
More about Mum Foods Smokehouse And Delicatessen
Mum Foods Smokehouse And Delicatessen
5811 Manor Rd, Austin
|The Original Pastrami Sandwich
|$0.00
Priced by size. Our famous pastrami on house baked sourdough rye bread served with deli mustard and a pickle spear.