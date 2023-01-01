Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve pastrami sandwiches

Item pic

 

Local Foods - 2nd Street District

454 West 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
House Smoked Pastrami Sandwich$21.00
Bastrop Cattle Company grass fed brisket cured and smoked in house, Texas cabbage and pickled onion slaw, house dill pickles, grain mustard, Slow Dough Butterflake bun topped with smoked salt
More about Local Foods - 2nd Street District
Consumer pic

 

Mum Foods Smokehouse And Delicatessen

5811 Manor Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Original Pastrami Sandwich$0.00
Priced by size. Our famous pastrami on house baked sourdough rye bread served with deli mustard and a pickle spear.
More about Mum Foods Smokehouse And Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Tiny Grocer - 1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Pastrami Sandwich$16.00
Sourdough, Hot Pastrami, Mustard
More about Tiny Grocer - 1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

