Patty melts in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lonestar Patty Melt$13.95
Topped with melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions & savory BBQ bleu cheese sauce on toasted amber rye
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lonestar Patty Melt$13.95
Topped with melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions & savory BBQ bleu cheese sauce on toasted amber rye
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.99
toasted sourdough – white american cheese – caramelized onions
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.99
toasted sourdough – white american cheese – caramelized onions
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lonestar Patty Melt$13.95
Topped with melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions & savory BBQ bleu cheese sauce on toasted amber rye
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$9.98
Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Phoenix Kafay image

 

Phoenix Kafay

3651 south IH35, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$5.69
More about Phoenix Kafay
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Patty Melt$17.00
braised short rib, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, hideaway sauce
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$15.99
toasted sourdough – white american cheese – caramelized onions
More about The League Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$9.98
Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lonestar Patty Melt$13.95
Topped with melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions & savory BBQ bleu cheese sauce on toasted amber rye
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Patty Melt$9.98
Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

24 Diner

600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$16.95
Rye toast, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions
More about 24 Diner
Joann's Fine Foods image

 

Joann's Fine Foods

1224 S Congress, Austin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$18.00
Kids Patty Melt$10.00
More about Joann's Fine Foods
Billy's on Burnet image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Billy's on Burnet

2105 Hancock Dr, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$12.99
Veggie Patty Melt$12.99
More about Billy's on Burnet
Restaurant banner

HAMBURGERS

Pool Burger

2315 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$9.50
1/4lb Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Mayo
More about Pool Burger
Shoal Creek Saloon image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shoal Creek Saloon

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
PATTY MELT$16.00
More about Shoal Creek Saloon

