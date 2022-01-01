Patty melts in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve patty melts
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Lonestar Patty Melt
|$13.95
Topped with melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions & savory BBQ bleu cheese sauce on toasted amber rye
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Lonestar Patty Melt
|$13.95
Topped with melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions & savory BBQ bleu cheese sauce on toasted amber rye
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Patty Melt
|$15.99
toasted sourdough – white american cheese – caramelized onions
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Patty Melt
|$15.99
toasted sourdough – white american cheese – caramelized onions
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Lonestar Patty Melt
|$13.95
Topped with melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions & savory BBQ bleu cheese sauce on toasted amber rye
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
|Patty Melt
|$9.98
Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Short Rib Patty Melt
|$17.00
braised short rib, mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, hideaway sauce
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Patty Melt
|$15.99
toasted sourdough – white american cheese – caramelized onions
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
10515 N. Mopac Expy., Austin
|Patty Melt
|$9.98
Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Lonestar Patty Melt
|$13.95
Topped with melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions & savory BBQ bleu cheese sauce on toasted amber rye
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
6910 1/2 N Ranch Road 620, Austin
|Patty Melt
|$9.98
Two FOB patties with Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled onions, and our Jalapeno mayo on Texas Toast
24 Diner
600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Patty Melt
|$16.95
Rye toast, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions
Joann's Fine Foods
1224 S Congress, Austin
|Patty Melt
|$18.00
|Kids Patty Melt
|$10.00
Billy's on Burnet
2105 Hancock Dr, Austin
|Patty Melt
|$12.99
|Veggie Patty Melt
|$12.99
Pool Burger
2315 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Patty Melt
|$9.50
1/4lb Patty, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Mayo