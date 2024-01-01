Peanut butter chocolate pies in Austin
Bambino
979 Springdale Road, Suite 153, Austin
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie
|$14.00
pb mousse, chocolate ganache, graham cracker crust, pb honeycomb, shaved dark chocolate
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen- Anderson Lane
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie
|$9.99
Pecan graham crust, cheesecake layer made with cream cheese and a touch of goat cheese, TX pears baked in on top, Mexican vanilla whip cream, caramel, toasted almonds & fresh pears for garnish