Penne in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve penne
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Shrimp Penne Pasta
|$22.95
Sauteed Fresh Jumbo Gulf Shrimp ~ Penne Pasta ~ Shallots ~ Bacon ~ Sundried Tomato Garlic Cream Sauce
|Salmon Penne Pasta
|$22.95
Grilled 4oz fresh cut Salmon ~ Penne Pasta ~ Shallots ~ Bacon ~ Sundried Tomato Garlic Cream Sauce.
|Chicken Penne Pasta
|$18.95
All Natural Chicken Breast ~ Penne Pasta ~ Shallots ~ Bacon ~ Sundried Tomato Garlic Cream Sauce.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|White Chicken Penne
|$6.00
white cheesy sauce, grilled chicken , penne pasta.
|Penne Rosa
|$15.50
Salmon filet, Shrimp, Bell pepper lite cream sauce, over penne pasta.
|Penne Pesto
|$12.50
Grilled chicken breast, Sauteed mushrooms, Shaved parmesan, Basil pesto sauce over penne pasta.
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Pesto Salmon Penne
|$22.95
Salmon medallions with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & artichokes ina basil pesto cream sauce and topped with roasted bell peppers and parmesan.
GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
2900 S. Lamar, Austin
|Penne Arrabbiata
chicken, fresh mushrooms in our arrabbiata (spicy) cream sauce.
|Penne Pasta with Basil Pesto Cream Sauce
Fresh mushrooms, garlic on basil pesto cream sauce.
|Baked Penne Pasta with Sausage & Peppers
Oven baked penne pasta with mozzarella, italian sausage, red and green peppers, onions in light tomato basil cream sauce.
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Penne Arrabiata
|$19.00
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$14.99
Penne, red onions, prosciutto, tomato, cream sauce.