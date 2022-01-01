Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve penne

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Penne Pasta$22.95
Sauteed Fresh Jumbo Gulf Shrimp ~ Penne Pasta ~ Shallots ~ Bacon ~ Sundried Tomato Garlic Cream Sauce
Salmon Penne Pasta$22.95
Grilled 4oz fresh cut Salmon ~ Penne Pasta ~ Shallots ~ Bacon ~ Sundried Tomato Garlic Cream Sauce.
Chicken Penne Pasta$18.95
All Natural Chicken Breast ~ Penne Pasta ~ Shallots ~ Bacon ~ Sundried Tomato Garlic Cream Sauce.
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White Chicken Penne$6.00
white cheesy sauce, grilled chicken , penne pasta.
Penne Rosa$15.50
Salmon filet, Shrimp, Bell pepper lite cream sauce, over penne pasta.
Penne Pesto$12.50
Grilled chicken breast, Sauteed mushrooms, Shaved parmesan, Basil pesto sauce over penne pasta.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Consumer pic

 

Chez Zee American Bistro

5406 Balcones Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pesto Salmon Penne$22.95
Salmon medallions with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & artichokes ina basil pesto cream sauce and topped with roasted bell peppers and parmesan.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Item pic

 

GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND

2900 S. Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Arrabbiata
chicken, fresh mushrooms in our arrabbiata (spicy) cream sauce.
Penne Pasta with Basil Pesto Cream Sauce
Fresh mushrooms, garlic on basil pesto cream sauce.
Baked Penne Pasta with Sausage & Peppers
Oven baked penne pasta with mozzarella, italian sausage, red and green peppers, onions in light tomato basil cream sauce.
More about GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
Banner pic

 

The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

3403 S LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Arrabiata$19.00
More about The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Alla Vodka$14.99
Penne, red onions, prosciutto, tomato, cream sauce.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Alla Vodka$14.99
Penne, red onions, prosciutto, tomato, cream sauce.
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Crispy Duck

Barbacoas

Belgian Waffles

Cinnamon Rolls

Chimichangas

Salad Bowl

Curly Fries

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston