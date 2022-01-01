Pepperoni rolls in Austin

Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with pepperoni and sharp cheddar cheese. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt, pepperoni, cheddar cheese. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.

