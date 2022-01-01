Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepperoni rolls in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve pepperoni rolls

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Grata

4415 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
Takeout
6 Pepperoni Rolls$15.00
shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce
3 Pepperoni Rolls$7.50
shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce
12 Pepperoni Rolls$27.00
shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce
More about Pizzeria Grata
Pepperoni Pizza Roll image

 

Bishop Cidercade

600 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza Roll$5.00
Pepperoni and shredded mozzarella stuffed into our perfectly seasoned dough. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil. Served with ranch and marinara on the side. 1 roll per order
Pepperoni Sausage Pizza Roll$5.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and shredded mozzarella stuffed into our perfectly seasoned dough. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil. Served with ranch and marinara on the side. 1 roll per order.
More about Bishop Cidercade
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Pepperoni Rolls image

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Rolls
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Marinara
Pepperoni Roll-a la carte$2.49
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--Pepperoni Rolls$10.00
Our house made dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Baked until golden brown and served with ranch and zesty marinara
More about Woody's Pizza
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepperoni Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Pepperoni Roll$5.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with pepperoni and sharp cheddar cheese. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt, pepperoni, cheddar cheese. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
More about Dream Bakery
Swift Pizza Co. image

 

Swift Pizza Co.

3223 East 7th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Roll$13.00
organic tomato sauce & house ranch
More about Swift Pizza Co.
Item pic

 

Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni & Cheese Croissant Roll$2.79
More about Donut Taco Palace
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2206 South Congress, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Pepperoni Roll
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock image

 

Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock

5217 98th St #600, Lubbock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pepperoni Rolls$8.00
More about Brooklyn Pie - Lubbock

