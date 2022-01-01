Pepperoni rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pepperoni rolls
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Grata
4415 Manchaca, Austin
|6 Pepperoni Rolls
|$15.00
shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce
|3 Pepperoni Rolls
|$7.50
shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce
|12 Pepperoni Rolls
|$27.00
shredded mozzarella and pepperoni served with house made red sauce
Bishop Cidercade
600 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Pepperoni Pizza Roll
|$5.00
Pepperoni and shredded mozzarella stuffed into our perfectly seasoned dough. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil. Served with ranch and marinara on the side. 1 roll per order
|Pepperoni Sausage Pizza Roll
|$5.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and shredded mozzarella stuffed into our perfectly seasoned dough. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil. Served with ranch and marinara on the side. 1 roll per order.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Pepperoni Roll
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Pepperoni Roll
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
2900 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
|Pepperoni Rolls
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Marinara
|Pepperoni Roll-a la carte
|$2.49
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Pepperoni Rolls
|$10.00
Our house made dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Baked until golden brown and served with ranch and zesty marinara
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Pepperoni Roll
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|GF Pepperoni Roll
|$5.50
Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with pepperoni and sharp cheddar cheese. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt, pepperoni, cheddar cheese. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
Swift Pizza Co.
3223 East 7th St., Austin
|Pepperoni Roll
|$13.00
organic tomato sauce & house ranch
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Pepperoni & Cheese Croissant Roll
|$2.79
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2206 South Congress, Austin
|Pepperoni Roll