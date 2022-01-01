Philly rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve philly rolls
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Philly Roll
|$9.00
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Philly Roll
|$8.00
(gluten-free, contains dairy) smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds. 8 piece roll (note: if you order multiple rolls, they will be packaged together)
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|PHILLY SPEC ROLL
|$10.00
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Philly Roll*
|$7.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber 8pcs.