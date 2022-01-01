Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly rolls in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve philly rolls

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Roll$9.00
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Kome Sushi Kitchen

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$8.00
(gluten-free, contains dairy) smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, sesame seeds. 8 piece roll (note: if you order multiple rolls, they will be packaged together)
More about Kome Sushi Kitchen
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PHILLY SPEC ROLL$10.00
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain image

 

Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain

3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philly Roll*$7.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber 8pcs.
More about Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PHILLY SPEC ROLL$10.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II

