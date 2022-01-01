Pho in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pho
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Pho Vegan
|$15.00
(GF)
|Pho
|$15.00
(GF)
More about Me Con Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Pho
|$9.50
|Pho Bag
|$1.00
|Kids PHO
|$6.00
More about PhoNatic
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Eye Round & Brisket Pho
|$10.00
|Eye Round & Tendon Pho
|$10.00
|Eye Round & Meatball Pho
|$10.00
More about Pho Saigon Austin
SOUPS • NOODLES
Pho Saigon Austin
10901 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|27. Pho Bo Vien
|$8.50
meatball pho
|9A. Pho Chay
|$8.50
vegetarian rice noodle soup with assorted veggies
|24. Pho Chin Nam
|$8.50
lean brisket & flank pho
More about Dong Nai
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Pho Beef Rib
|$14.00
|Pho Meatball
|$11.00
|Pho Seafood
|$12.00
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Pho Chay - Vegan Pho
|$12.95
Broth made from a variety of vegetables and pho spices.
|Pho Bo - Beef Pho
|$12.95
Rice noodles in Mama's signature pho broth with tender beef brisket, meatballs, and thinly sliced steak. Served with fresh bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, and lime.
|Pho Ga - Chicken Pho
|$12.95
Rice noodles in Mama's signature pho broth with hand-pulled white meat. Served with fresh bean sprouts, jalapeños, basil, and lime.
More about Pho With Us
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Pho Rare Steak, Flank, & Meatballs
|$12.00
|Pho Shrimp
|$12.00
|Pho Rare Steak & Flank
|$12.00
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|30A. Beef Combo Pho
|$22.00
Braised Brisket, Tendon, Sliced Raw Eye of Round
|31A. Spicy Pork Meatballs Pho
|$17.00
|33B. Red Snapper Pho
|$24.00
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Seafood Pho
|$11.00
Chicken broth noodle soup with poached shrimp, squid, imitation crab & fishballs.
|Chicken Pho
|$10.00
Chicken broth noodles soup with your choice of white, dark, or mixed meat chicken.
|Chef’s Pho Special
|$11.50
Beef broth noodles soup with all the beef cuts. Angus eye round, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe & meatballs.
More about Pho Thai Son
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Kid’s Pho
|$7.00
Kid's sized noodle soup with your choice of steak, brisket, meatball, or chicken breast.
|Plain Pho
|$8.00
Beef broth, noodles & all the fixins.
|Vegan Pho
|$10.50
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|43. Well-done Bristket - Pho Chin
|$12.95
|45. Meatball - Pho Bo Vien
|$12.95
|158. Vegetarian Pho
|$12.50
More about Pho Craft
Pho Craft
3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin
|Beef Pho
|$12.00
Pho with your choice of 3 cuts of beef with red onion, green onion, and rice noodles. Beef broth. Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha on the side. (*beef meatball & hoisin sauce contains gluten)
If steak is desired, please choose rare or well done steak.
**consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of food born illness**
|Chicken Pho
|$12.00
Sliced chicken with red onion, green onion, and rice noodles and beef broth. Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha on the side.
|Pho Craft Special - Pho Dac Biet
|$14.00
Pho Craft Special - Pho Dac Biet. "The works" beef pho. Steak, brisket, meatballs, tendon, and tripe with red onion, green onion, and rice noodles. Beef broth. Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeno, hoisin sauce, and sriracha. (*meatballs and hoisin sauce contains gluten)
**consuming raw or undercooked foods may increase your risk of food born illness**
More about Banh Mi Galang
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$8.50
Savory and hearty pho noodle soup cooked in beef bone broth and served with bean sprout and basil. Select your toppings - tái (rare eye of round), chín (brisket), bò viên (meat ball), gà (chicken), or meat alternative - to build your own pho
|Pho Sate Do Bien - Spicy Sate Pho with Sea Food
|$13.95
Spicy Sate Pho soup served with brisket and shrimps
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Vegan Pho
|$10.00
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
|Kid's Plain Pho
|$5.00
|Chef’s Pho Special
|$11.50
Beef broth noodles soup with all the beef cuts. Angus eye round, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe & meatballs.
More about Hai Ky Restaurant
Hai Ky Restaurant
1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN
|Pho #1
|$10.50
Steak, Brisket, Meatball
|Pho #16
|$10.50
Meatball
|Pho #14
|$10.50
Chicken