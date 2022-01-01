Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho tai in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve pho tai

Pho Saigon Austin image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Pho Saigon Austin

10901 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1377 reviews)
Takeout
14. Pho Tai Gan$8.50
eye round steak and soft tendon pho
12. Pho Tai Chin$8.50
eye round steak and lean brisket pho
13. Pho Tai Nam$8.50
eye round steak and flank pho
More about Pho Saigon Austin
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
42.Rare Steak and Meatball - Pho Tai Bo Vien$12.95
44. Rare Steak and Bristket - Pho Tai Chin$12.95
41. Rare Steak - Pho Tai$12.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
41. Rare Steak - Pho Tai$12.95
42.Rare Steak and Meatball - Pho Tai Bo Vien$12.95
44. Rare Steak and Bristket - Pho Tai Chin$12.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

