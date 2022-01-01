Pies in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pies
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Ham & Cheese Hand Pie
|$5.00
Honey ham, mustard, and spiced mozzarella cheese encased in a buttery, flaky crust
|Lemon Curd Hand Pie
|$5.00
Lemon curd encased in a buttery, flaky crust topped with vanilla glaze.
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Bouldin Frito Pie
|$9.00
quinoa & black bean chili & organic non-GMO "fritos" with cheddar-jack or vegan cheese on a bed of massaged kale & topped with scallions.
|Blueberry Lavender Pie(vegan)
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Blondie Pie
|$8.99
gooey tollhouse pie with chunks of white chocolate and walnuts, flaky pie crust, Amy's Mexican vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and caramel
FRENCH FRIES
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Pecan Pie
|$8.00
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Irma's Tollhouse Pie
|$8.99
A chocolate chip-pecan pie served warm over sweet cream , chocolate syrup and caramel sauce.
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.99
Made with fresh squeezed lime juice. Served in our homemade almond-coconut crust and topped with fresh whipped cream.
|Tollhouse Pie Ala Mode
|$9.99
Our Tollhouse Pie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Whole Blondie Pie
|$40.00
|Blondie Pie
|$8.99
gooey tollhouse pie with chunks of white chocolate and walnuts, flaky pie crust, Amy's Mexican vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and caramel
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.99
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Z's Frito Pie
|$8.95
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne
|$13.50
Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chili Con Carne, Fritos, Pinto Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Pickled Onion.
|Frito Pie - Family Pack - Feeds 6
|$32.00
The Stiles Switch Frito Pie Family Pack -
We give you all the elements to construct your Frito Pies at Home for for the entire family:
Each Frito Pie Pack comes with:
2lbs of Chopped Beef
Fritos -sheet pan full of Fritos - 6 servings
Pint - Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions
Sour Cream
& Pickled Jalapeños
|Texas Frito Pie - Smoked Pulled Pork w/ Verde Sauce
|$13.50
Texas Frito Pie with Smoked Pulled Pork, House Verde Sauce, Fritos, Pinto Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Pickled Onions.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Foreign & Domestic
306 E 53rd St, Austin
|Buttermilk Pie
|$8.00
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|Elvis Pie
|$5.95
peanut butter cheesecake, chocolate ganache, and banana
|Lime Pie
|$5.95
lime custard with a graham cracker crust
|Pecan Pie
|$5.95
a true southern classic topped with whipped cream
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Breakfast Pot Pie
|$10.99
breakfast sausage – jalapeño gravy – bacon - spinach -potatoes – biscuit – cheddar – fried egg
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
900 Red River, Austin
|FRITO PIE BURGER
|$12.00
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Half Pie Quattro Formaggi
|$14.00
Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, EVOO
|Half Pie Build Your Own
|$10.00
Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella
|Half Pie Roasted Veggie
|$13.00
Artichokes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara
Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck
5401 Hudson Bend, Austin
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Slapbox Pizzicheria
9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin
|14" San Jose Pie #11
|$23.95
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro w/ lime wedges.
|GLF San Jose Pie #11
|$16.95
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro w/ lime wedges.
|14" City Pie #8
|$23.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN
|Strawberry Peach Pie
|$6.25
Slice of pie from the Texas Pie Company.
|Pecan Pie
|$6.25
Slice of pie from the Texas Pie Company.
la Barbecue:
2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Fried Pies
|$4.00
|Frito Pie
|$11.95
chopped beef or pulled pork, house made pickles jalapenos, white cheddar cheese, pinto beans, diced white onion on a bed of fritos. A Texas tradition!!! NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
|fried pie
|$4.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.95
Moonie's Burger House
13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin
|Frito Pie with Cheese
|$5.99
Chili, Fritos and Cheese
|KID Frito Pie Meal
|$5.99
Comes with Kid-size Frito Pie: Fritos, All-Meat Chili, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Grass Fed Frito Pie
|$5.29
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Apple Pie Crepe
|$9.25
Baked cinnamon apples, bananas, caramel sauce, vanilla gelato.
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
|Frito Pie
|$4.99
Frito pie topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Key Lime Pie with Whipped Cream
|$10.00
Fresh key lime juice and zest, pecan graham cracker crust.
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin
|Key Lime Pie Pint
|$9.99
Refreshing key lime pie flavor with bits pie crust crumbles. (Contains gluten)