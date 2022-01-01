Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ham & Cheese Hand Pie$5.00
Honey ham, mustard, and spiced mozzarella cheese encased in a buttery, flaky crust
Lemon Curd Hand Pie$5.00
Lemon curd encased in a buttery, flaky crust topped with vanilla glaze.
Little Ola's Biscuits
Bouldin Creek Cafe image

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bouldin Frito Pie$9.00
quinoa & black bean chili & organic non-GMO "fritos" with cheddar-jack or vegan cheese on a bed of massaged kale & topped with scallions.
Blueberry Lavender Pie(vegan)$6.00
Bouldin Creek Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Blondie Pie$8.99
gooey tollhouse pie with chunks of white chocolate and walnuts, flaky pie crust, Amy's Mexican vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and caramel
Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$8.00
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$9.00
1618 Asian Fusion
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$5.95
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Irma's Tollhouse Pie$8.99
A chocolate chip-pecan pie served warm over sweet cream , chocolate syrup and caramel sauce.
Key Lime Pie$8.99
Made with fresh squeezed lime juice. Served in our homemade almond-coconut crust and topped with fresh whipped cream.
Tollhouse Pie Ala Mode$9.99
Our Tollhouse Pie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
Hula Hut
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Blondie Pie$40.00
Blondie Pie$8.99
gooey tollhouse pie with chunks of white chocolate and walnuts, flaky pie crust, Amy's Mexican vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and caramel
Key Lime Pie$9.99
Jack Allen's Kitchen
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW image

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Z's Frito Pie$8.95
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KEY LIME PIE$9.00
COVER 3 Anderson
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$5.95
Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne$13.50
Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chili Con Carne, Fritos, Pinto Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Pickled Onion.
Frito Pie - Family Pack - Feeds 6$32.00
The Stiles Switch Frito Pie Family Pack -
We give you all the elements to construct your Frito Pies at Home for for the entire family:
Each Frito Pie Pack comes with:
2lbs of Chopped Beef
Fritos -sheet pan full of Fritos - 6 servings
Pint - Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions
Sour Cream
& Pickled Jalapeños
Texas Frito Pie - Smoked Pulled Pork w/ Verde Sauce$13.50
Texas Frito Pie with Smoked Pulled Pork, House Verde Sauce, Fritos, Pinto Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Pickled Onions.
Stiles Switch
Foreign & Domestic image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Foreign & Domestic

306 E 53rd St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (2929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Pie$8.00
Foreign & Domestic
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Elvis Pie$5.95
peanut butter cheesecake, chocolate ganache, and banana
Lime Pie$5.95
lime custard with a graham cracker crust
Pecan Pie$5.95
a true southern classic topped with whipped cream
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Pot Pie$10.99
breakfast sausage – jalapeño gravy – bacon - spinach -potatoes – biscuit – cheddar – fried egg
The League Kitchen and Tavern
FRITO PIE BURGER image

HAMBURGERS

ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S

900 Red River, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
FRITO PIE BURGER$12.00
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
Toss Pizzeria & Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Pie Quattro Formaggi$14.00
Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, EVOO
Half Pie Build Your Own$10.00
Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella
Half Pie Roasted Veggie$13.00
Artichokes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Item pic

 

Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck

5401 Hudson Bend, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
14" San Jose Pie #11$23.95
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro w/ lime wedges.
GLF San Jose Pie #11$16.95
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro w/ lime wedges.
14" City Pie #8$23.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
Slapbox Pizzicheria
Item pic

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Peach Pie$6.25
Slice of pie from the Texas Pie Company.
Pecan Pie$6.25
Slice of pie from the Texas Pie Company.
East Austin Pizza Kitchen
la Barbecue: image

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pies$4.00
Frito Pie$11.95
chopped beef or pulled pork, house made pickles jalapenos, white cheddar cheese, pinto beans, diced white onion on a bed of fritos. A Texas tradition!!! NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
fried pie$4.00
la Barbecue:
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$5.95
Waterloo Ice House
Moonie's Burger House image

 

Moonie's Burger House

13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frito Pie with Cheese$5.99
Chili, Fritos and Cheese
KID Frito Pie Meal$5.99
Comes with Kid-size Frito Pie: Fritos, All-Meat Chili, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese
Moonie's Burger House
Item pic

 

Schmidt Family Barbecue

12532 FM2244, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Pie (4")$5.00
Schmidt Family Barbecue
Wholly Cow Burgers image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grass Fed Frito Pie$5.29
Wholly Cow Burgers
Main pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie Crepe$9.25
Baked cinnamon apples, bananas, caramel sauce, vanilla gelato.
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frito Pie$4.99
Frito pie topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
eb57e6b2-dbbd-46d0-bff1-f61e1a8e57be image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie with Whipped Cream$10.00
Fresh key lime juice and zest, pecan graham cracker crust.
Bartlett's
Item pic

 

Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie Pint$9.99
Refreshing key lime pie flavor with bits pie crust crumbles. (Contains gluten)
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue image

BBQ • STEAKS

Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

401 W 2nd St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (5204 reviews)
Takeout
Frito Pie$16.00
Chopped beef, pico, goat cheese, Lamberts queso
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue

