Pies in Austin

The Stiles Switch Frito Pie Family Pack -

We give you all the elements to construct your Frito Pies at Home for for the entire family:

Each Frito Pie Pack comes with:

2lbs of Chopped Beef

Fritos -sheet pan full of Fritos - 6 servings

Pint - Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions

Sour Cream

& Pickled Jalapeños

