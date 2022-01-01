Pineapple fried rice in Austin

“Kao Pad Sapparod”Onion, pineapple, curry powder, egg, and scallions.

Pineapple Fried Rice “Kao Pad Sapparod” fried rice with garlic, curry powder, sugar, soy sauce, EGGS, onions, green onions, and pineapple. \t\t\t

Spice mix is only garlic

Sauce: Soy sauce sugar and curry powder\t\t

\t\t\t

You can never remove soy from this dish.

