Pineapple fried rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
1618 Asian Fusion
1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.00
GF options are available
Muangthai Thai Cuisine
13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin
|R5: Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.50
Thai style fried rice with egg, pineapple, raisins, cashew nuts, carrots, green peas, bell peppers and onions. Seasoned with yellow curry powder seasoning.
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$10.50
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Pineapple Fried Rice
“Kao Pad Sapparod”Onion, pineapple, curry powder, egg, and scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice “Kao Pad Sapparod” fried rice with garlic, curry powder, sugar, soy sauce, EGGS, onions, green onions, and pineapple. \t\t\t
Spice mix is only garlic
Sauce: Soy sauce sugar and curry powder\t\t
You can never remove soy from this dish.