Pineapple fried rice in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
GF options are available
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Muangthai Thai Cuisine

13945 Highway 183 North Suite C-80 Austin, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
R5: Pineapple Fried Rice$12.50
Thai style fried rice with egg, pineapple, raisins, cashew nuts, carrots, green peas, bell peppers and onions. Seasoned with yellow curry powder seasoning.
More about Muangthai Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$10.50
More about Me Con Bistro
ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
“Kao Pad Sapparod”Onion, pineapple, curry powder, egg, and scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice “Kao Pad Sapparod” fried rice with garlic, curry powder, sugar, soy sauce, EGGS, onions, green onions, and pineapple. \t\t\t
Spice mix is only garlic
Sauce: Soy sauce sugar and curry powder\t\t
You can never remove soy from this dish.
More about Thai Fresh
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice - Pineapple$13.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

