Pizza rolls in Austin

Pizzeria Grata image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizzeria Grata

4415 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.6 (269 reviews)
Takeout
12 Pizza Rolls Combo$27.00
Four Veggie, Four Pepperoni, Four Italian rolls served with house made red sauce.
*(No Substitutions)
More about Pizzeria Grata
Pizza Rolls (Full Order) image

 

Last Stand Brewing

7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pizza Rolls (Full Order)$11.00
6 rolls Hand-rolled Pepperoni & Mozzerella or Spinach Artichoke Pizza Rolls
Pizza Rolls (Half Order)$8.00
3 rolls Hand-rolled Pepperoni & Mozzarella Pizza Rolls w/Ranch or Marinara
More about Last Stand Brewing
Pepperoni Pizza Roll image

 

Bishop Cidercade

600 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza Roll$5.00
Pepperoni and shredded mozzarella stuffed into our perfectly seasoned dough. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil. Served with ranch and marinara on the side. 1 roll per order
Pepperoni Sausage Pizza Roll$5.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and shredded mozzarella stuffed into our perfectly seasoned dough. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil. Served with ranch and marinara on the side. 1 roll per order.
More about Bishop Cidercade
Pizza Rolls image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Pizza Rolls image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Pizza Rolls image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Pizza Roll image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pinthouse Pizza

4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Roll$2.75
Roll with house cheese blend, garlic, and pepperoni with choice of dipping sauce.
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Pizza Rolls image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2206 South Congress, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Pizza Roll image

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza

4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin

Avg 4 (1076 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Roll$2.75
Roll with house cheese blend, garlic, and pepperoni with choice of dipping sauce.
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Pizza Rolls image

 

Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen

12024 HWY 290, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pizza Rolls
Hand-wrapped rolls filled with pepperoni and cheese or chicken, cheese & sauce. Served with a side of our house red sauce or ranch for dipping
More about Suds Monkey Brewery & Kitchen

