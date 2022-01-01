Pizza rolls in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pizza rolls
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizzeria Grata
4415 Manchaca, Austin
|12 Pizza Rolls Combo
|$27.00
Four Veggie, Four Pepperoni, Four Italian rolls served with house made red sauce.
*(No Substitutions)
Last Stand Brewing
7601 S Congress Ave Bldg. 6, Austin
|Pizza Rolls (Full Order)
|$11.00
6 rolls Hand-rolled Pepperoni & Mozzerella or Spinach Artichoke Pizza Rolls
|Pizza Rolls (Half Order)
|$8.00
3 rolls Hand-rolled Pepperoni & Mozzarella Pizza Rolls w/Ranch or Marinara
Bishop Cidercade
600 E Riverside Dr, Austin
|Pepperoni Pizza Roll
|$5.00
Pepperoni and shredded mozzarella stuffed into our perfectly seasoned dough. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil. Served with ranch and marinara on the side. 1 roll per order
|Pepperoni Sausage Pizza Roll
|$5.00
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and shredded mozzarella stuffed into our perfectly seasoned dough. Topped with parmesan cheese and basil. Served with ranch and marinara on the side. 1 roll per order.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pinthouse Pizza
4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Pizza Roll
|$2.75
Roll with house cheese blend, garlic, and pepperoni with choice of dipping sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2206 South Congress, Austin
|Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
PIZZA
Pinthouse Pizza
4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin
|Pizza Roll
|$2.75
Roll with house cheese blend, garlic, and pepperoni with choice of dipping sauce.