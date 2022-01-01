Popcorn chicken in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
More about Muse Fusion + Sushi
Muse Fusion + Sushi
4211 S Lamar, Suite a3, Austin
|Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken
|$8.00
Taiwanese salt and pepper seasoning chicken served with house buttermilk ranch
More about Anthem - 91 Rainey St.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Anthem - 91 Rainey St.
91 Rainey Street, Austin
|JFC Popcorn Chicken [Honey Sriracha]
|$12.00
Karaage fried, cucumber sunomono, miso ranch. Crispy garlic, chives, sesame seeds.
|JFC Popcorn Chicken [Kung Pao]
|$12.00
Karaage fried, cucumber sunomono, miso ranch. Toban djan sweet & sour sauce, crispy garlic, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashews, sesame seeds.