Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Item pic

 

Muse Fusion + Sushi

4211 S Lamar, Suite a3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken$8.00
Taiwanese salt and pepper seasoning chicken served with house buttermilk ranch
More about Muse Fusion + Sushi
0ed15126-5b68-4d74-a099-f4b27feb9b5f image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Anthem - 91 Rainey St.

91 Rainey Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
JFC Popcorn Chicken [Honey Sriracha]$12.00
Karaage fried, cucumber sunomono, miso ranch. Crispy garlic, chives, sesame seeds.
JFC Popcorn Chicken [Kung Pao]$12.00
Karaage fried, cucumber sunomono, miso ranch. Toban djan sweet & sour sauce, crispy garlic, scallion, cilantro, toasted cashews, sesame seeds.
More about Anthem - 91 Rainey St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Chicken Fried Rice

Margherita Pizza

Pork Chops

Avocado Rolls

Chicken Satay

Mussels

Shumai

Chef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (572 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston