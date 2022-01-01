Pork belly in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pork belly
Austin Daily Press
1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin
|PORK BELLY CARNITAS TACO
|$5.00
Berkshire Pork Belly Carnitas, Smashed Avocado, Black Bean Refritos, Queso Fresco, And Your Choice Of Salsa. Served On Gluten-Free White Corn Tortillas
|PORK BELLY CARNITAS TORTA
|$12.00
Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, And Queso Fresco
|PORK BELLY CARNITAS BOWL
|$12.00
Refried Black Beans, Smashed Avocado, Red Cabbage Salad, Pickled Onion, And Queso Fresco.
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Pork Belly Nuggs
|$13.00
Crispy Confit Pork Belly + Choice of Sauce
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Pork Belly Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Pork Belly, creamy smoked gouda + fontina cream sauce, shishitos, american grana
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Smoked Pork Belly Sandwich
|$16.00
Slow Smoked pork belly with sticky sauce. Dressed with lightly pickled carrots, red onions and jalapenos. Served on a French roll with house sriracha mayo.
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Pork Belly Plate
|$14.00
house hoisin sauce, celery, onion
**gluten, soy, garlic, sesame
|TG Pork Belly Bowl
|$13.75
coconut scented rice, seasonal pickled vegetables, thai herbs
**gluten, soy, garlic, fish sauce
|TG Pork Belly
|$14.00
house hoisin sauce, celery, onion
**gluten, soy, garlic, sesame
Tyson's Tacos
4905 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$4.75
pork belly, mandarin oranges, chicharron de serrano, fried parsley
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|PORK BELLY AL PASTOR TACOS
|$14.95
Two Tacos of Pork Belly with "Pastor" marinade and grilled pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and red onions
Chino's Fusion Hacienda
6705 HWY 290 W STE 608, Austin
|PORK BELLY RICE BOWL
|$12.00
BRAISED PORK BELLY, KIMCHI, MUSHROOMS, CANDIED JALAPENOS, PICO, EGG, SPRING ONION, TAQUITO, CILANTRO RICE
|PORK BELLY TACO
|$5.00
SLOW BRAISED PORK BELLY, KIMCHI, CANDIED JALAPENOS, CILANTRO, LETTUCE
|PORK BELLY SLIDER PLATE
|$12.00
4 HAWAIIAN KINGS ROLLS WITH BRAISED PORK BELLY, CANDIED JALAPENOS, CILANTRO. SERVED WITH KIMCHI FRIES
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Crispy Pork Belly-Not Gluten Free
|$6.50
|Pork Belly Sandwich- (fried in the same fryer as items with gluten)
|$14.93
Spicy mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. Comes w/ a side salad. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.
2 thick slices of crispy belly on a ciabatta roll with spicy mayo (mayo, Thai chilies, fish sauce, garlic, lime juice, sugar), lettuce and tomatoes.
|Pork Belly Egg Taco
|$5.93
Crispy Deep Fried Pork belly, egg, onion, garlic, soy sauce, bell pepper and pickled shallots and cilantro and bell peppers (when in season).
Carabao Express
2309 W Parmer Ln, Austin
|Pork Belly Sisig Birria Tacos
|$11.99
Three corn tortilla tacos bathed in consommé stuffed with Lechon kawali sisig, cheese and grilled to perfection. served with a side of consommé. Toppings on the side: lime, onions, cilantro, pickled red onion, jalapeño
|Pork Belly Sisig
|$10.99
Tasty, crispy, chopped pork belly with a little kick and drizzled with a creamy mayo. *DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE
Hestia and Kalimotxo!
607 W Third St, Austin
|Pork Belly
|$16.00
Roasted pork belly, sherry glaze, salsa verde
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Pork Belly Sliders
|$10.00
(3) sweet chili pork belly sliders, kimchi, bread and butter pickles
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$4.50
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Pork Belly Bao
|$4.50
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$15.00
|Pork Belly Springs Rolls
|$5.00
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin
1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chashu Pork Belly
|$4.50
soy-braised pork belly
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Twice-Cooked Pork Belly (GF)
|$18.00
Tender Belly pork belly, fermented chili bean paste, house-made chili oil, local leeks and Korean peppers
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Rice Pork Belly
|$14.00
|Bao Pork Belly
|$6.00
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$12.00
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|Pork Belly Nigiri
|$4.75
Grilled pork belly, cranberry, radish
The Peached Tortilla - Austin
5520 Burnet Rd, Suite 100, Austin
|Lush Pork Belly Bowl
|$15.00
five spice pork belly, house kimchi,** pickled
daikon carrots, 45 minute egg, rice
**contains shellfish
|Vietnamese Braised Pork Belly
|$6.00
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Pork Belly Mac
|$13.00
shishito peppers, creamy smoked gouda + fontina cream sauce, american grana
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|15. Nieman Pork Belly Steamed Buns
|$14.00
Cucumber, Scallion, Hoisin
|43. Broiled Niman Ranch Pork Belly Bún
|$19.00
Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham
|Add Pork Belly
|$6.00
GRILL
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|Crispy Pork Belly Crostini
|$11.00
cannellini white bean spread, baby arugula, pecorino, pickled shallots, cabernet reduction, filone crostini
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Braised Pork Belly
|$11.00
Thick cut pork belly & boiled egg braised in coconut juice, fish sauce, garlic & onions. Served with steamed rice & mixed salad.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Braised Pork Belly
|$11.00
Thick cut pork belly & boiled egg braised in coconut juice, fish sauce, garlic & onions. Served with steamed rice & mixed salad.
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Mei Choy Pork Belly
|$25.00
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Braised Pork Belly
|$11.00
Thick cut pork belly & boiled egg braised in coconut juice, fish sauce, garlic & onions. Served with steamed rice & mixed salad.