Potstickers in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve potstickers
SEAFOOD • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
13343 US Hwy 183N, Ste 350, Austin
|Crispy Potstickers
|$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Potstickers
|$7.50
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Pot Stickers
|$6.50
Four hand-made dumplings stuffed with pork, cabbage, garlic,
ginger, scallions. Served with housemade ponzu sauce
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Beef Potstickers
|$12.00
|Akaushi Beef Potstickers
|$13.00
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Akaushi Beef Potsticker
|$13.00
|Beef Potstickers
|$13.00
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Fried Chicken Pot stickers
|$5.90
Fried chicken pot stickers - 6 per order
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Pot Stickers
|$10.00
Pork, bamboo shoots, pickled ginger, sweet soy dipping sauce
Little Wu - Fareground
111 Congress Avenue, Austin
|Vegetable Potstickers (3)
|$6.00
3 vegetable dumplings with mixed veggies (vg)
|Beef Potstickers (3)
|$7.00
beef, ginger, garlic, scallions, hoisin, sweet soy, sesame oil
|Pork Potstickers (3)
|$7.00
pork shoulder, ginger, garlic, scallions, sweet soy, sesame oil
Cocky Teriyaki
5610 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Gyoza (Pot Stickers)
|$5.49
Six fried pork dumplings filled with meat, vegetables, and spices. Served with house made gyoza sauce.