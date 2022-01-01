Prawns in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve prawns
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Tom Rang Muoi - Sunflower Prawns
|$19.95
Jumbo Tiger prawns deep fried in our house blend batter and served over buttery garlic noodles. Garnished with steamed broccoli florets and fresh tomato slices.
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Wu Chow
500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin
|Honey Pecan Gulf Prawns (GF)
|$17.00
|Pecan Prawns
|$22.00
|Honey Pecan Gulf Prawns (GF)
|$16.00
gulf prawns, lemon aioli, topped with honey-candied local pecans
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Prawns in Vinegar & Butter
|$40.00