Prawns in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve prawns

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine image

 

Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine

6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Rang Muoi - Sunflower Prawns$19.95
Jumbo Tiger prawns deep fried in our house blend batter and served over buttery garlic noodles. Garnished with steamed broccoli florets and fresh tomato slices.
More about Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
Honey Pecan Gulf Prawns (GF) image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Pecan Gulf Prawns (GF)$17.00
Pecan Prawns$22.00
Honey Pecan Gulf Prawns (GF)$16.00
gulf prawns, lemon aioli, topped with honey-candied local pecans
More about Wu Chow
Item pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Prawns in Vinegar & Butter$40.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Main pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PRAWN *K-A$6.00
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II

