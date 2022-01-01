Prime rib sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve prime rib sandwiches
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
The League Kitchen and Tavern
13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$17.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus