Prime rib sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve prime rib sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib Sandwich$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
Prime Rib Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib Sandwich$17.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
Prime Rib Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib Sandwich$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
Prime Rib Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib Sandwich$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Sandwich$14.00
