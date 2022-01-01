Prime ribs in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve prime ribs
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|Smoked Prime Rib - 1/2lb plate with Tater Tot Casserole
|$24.00
Smoked Prime Rib served by the half pound with our house horseradish sauce. Today's special plate is served with Cheesy Tater Tot Casserole.
|1/2 lb Smoked Prime Rib
|$19.50
1/2 lb of Smoked Prime Rib
The League Kitchen and Tavern
10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
The League Kitchen and Tavern
13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$17.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
The League Kitchen and Tavern
1310 RR 620 S., Austin
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
|Prime Rib - THURSDAY ONLY
Served with mashers, sauteed mushrooms, rosemary au jus, and horseradish sour cream.
Frog & The Bull
4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin
|Prime Rib
|$37.00
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|12oz Prime Rib Au Jus
|$48.00
Rosemary salt crust, served au jus.
We recommend Mashed Potatoes for your side.
|8oz Prime Rib Au Jus
|$41.00
Roasted Prime Rib with Rosemary Salt crust, served au jus.
Choice of one side. We recommend Mashed Potatoes.
The League Kitchen and Tavern
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Prime Rib - THURSDAY ONLY
Served with mashers, sauteed mushrooms, rosemary au jus, and horseradish sour cream.
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus