Prime ribs in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Prime Rib - 1/2lb plate with Tater Tot Casserole$24.00
Smoked Prime Rib served by the half pound with our house horseradish sauce. Today's special plate is served with Cheesy Tater Tot Casserole.
1/2 lb Smoked Prime Rib$19.50
1/2 lb of Smoked Prime Rib
Prime Rib Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

10526 W. Parmer Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib Sandwich$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
Prime Rib Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

13420 Galleria Circle, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib Sandwich$17.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
Prime Rib Sandwich image

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

1310 RR 620 S., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib Sandwich$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
Prime Rib - THURSDAY ONLY
Served with mashers, sauteed mushrooms, rosemary au jus, and horseradish sour cream.
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Frog & The Bull

4300 N Quinlan Park Rd, Austin

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib$37.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
12oz Prime Rib Au Jus$48.00
Rosemary salt crust, served au jus.
We recommend Mashed Potatoes for your side.
8oz Prime Rib Au Jus$41.00
Roasted Prime Rib with Rosemary Salt crust, served au jus.
Choice of one side. We recommend Mashed Potatoes.
Item pic

 

The League Kitchen and Tavern

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime Rib - THURSDAY ONLY
Served with mashers, sauteed mushrooms, rosemary au jus, and horseradish sour cream.
Prime Rib Sandwich$19.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Prime Rib Sandwich$14.00
