Prosciutto in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve prosciutto

Crepe Crazy image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto + Apricot Jam$10.49
More about Crepe Crazy
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto Baguette$15.00
Austin Baguette, Prosciutto, Manchego Cheese, Arugula, Dijonaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette.
More about Easy Tiger
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto$9.00
Choose a Bread and Build!
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Prosciutto Naan$14.00
arugula, texas goat cheese, dates, prosciutto, local honey, truffle oil
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Item pic

PIZZA

Il Brutto

1601 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA$9.00
aged 24 months, thinly sliced (3 oz)
More about Il Brutto
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine with Pancetta & Prosciutto$19.00
wild mushroom, parmesan, chile flake, garlic, cream, basil, parsley
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine with Pancetta & Prosciutto$19.00
wild mushroom, parmesan, chile flake, garlic, cream, basil, parsley
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO MELT$12.00
roasted whole chicken, crispy prosciutto, picked mustard seed, house ranch, comte cheese, red onion, mixed greens, on our house hoagie
More about Spread & Co
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Prosciutto$2.25
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fig & Prosciutto Pizza$21.00
mozzarella, dried figs, prosciutto, goat cheese, balsamic, arugula, béchamel
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Mac$9.75
Macaroni, Queso, Crispy Prosciutto, Parmesan Panko Crumb Topping
More about Oz. Tap House
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Baguette$15.00
Austin Baguette, Prosciutto, Manchego Cheese, Arugula, Dijonaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto Baguette$15.00
Austin Baguette, Prosciutto, Manchego Cheese, Arugula, Dijonaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette.
More about Easy Tiger
Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
di Parma, provolone, tomato, mayonnaise, served cold
served with fries OR your choice of salad
More about Buenos Aires Café
Swift Pizza Co. image

 

Swift Pizza Co.

3223 East 7th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LG - Prosciutto & Arugula$27.00
white sauce, mozzarella, shaved prosciutto, arugula, balsamic
SM - Prosciutto & Arugula$22.00
white sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula
More about Swift Pizza Co.
Swedish Hill - Special Orders DNU image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crostini with Goat Fig Jam and Prosciutto$54.00
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine with Pancetta & Prosciutto$19.00
wild mushroom, parmesan, chile flake, garlic, cream, basil, parsley
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Naan$14.00
arugula, texas goat cheese, dates, prosciutto, local honey, truffle oil
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Main pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto & Melon$16.00
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Baldinucci Pizza Romana

3400 Comsouth Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto di Parma
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella cheese, shaved Parmesan, arugula, E.V.O.O.
More about Baldinucci Pizza Romana
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2420 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Prosciutto$2.25
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto di Parma$5.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Item pic

SALADS

68 Degrees Kitchen

2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto & Endive$15.00
Shaved parmesan Reggiano, truffle oil, olives and green onion
More about 68 Degrees Kitchen
Prosciutto, Fig, Goat Cheese, Tomato on Baguette image

 

Wines and Whatnots

14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prosciutto, Fig, Goat Cheese, Tomato on Baguette$10.00
18-month aged Prosciutto di Parma, creamy goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and fig butter on a French Baguette.
More about Wines and Whatnots
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Prosciutto & Goat Cheese$15.99
Roasted garlic, prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, Goat cheese, olive oil.
16" Prosciutto & Goat Cheese$21.99
Roasted garlic, prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, Goat cheese, olive oil.
Burrata & Prosciutto$12.99
Burrata--Shaved Prosciutto--Olive Oil--Sea Salt--Fresh Basil
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Prosciutto & Goat Cheese$15.99
Roasted garlic, prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, Goat cheese, olive oil.
16" Prosciutto & Goat Cheese$21.99
Roasted garlic, prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, Goat cheese, olive oil.
Burrata & Prosciutto$12.99
Burrata--Shaved Prosciutto--Olive Oil--Sea Salt--Fresh Basil
More about Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza

