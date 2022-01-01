Prosciutto in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve prosciutto
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin
|Prosciutto + Apricot Jam
|$10.49
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Prosciutto Baguette
|$15.00
Austin Baguette, Prosciutto, Manchego Cheese, Arugula, Dijonaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette.
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Prosciutto
|$9.00
Choose a Bread and Build!
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Truffle Prosciutto Naan
|$14.00
arugula, texas goat cheese, dates, prosciutto, local honey, truffle oil
PIZZA
Il Brutto
1601 E 6th St, Austin
|PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA
|$9.00
aged 24 months, thinly sliced (3 oz)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Fettuccine with Pancetta & Prosciutto
|$19.00
wild mushroom, parmesan, chile flake, garlic, cream, basil, parsley
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Fettuccine with Pancetta & Prosciutto
|$19.00
wild mushroom, parmesan, chile flake, garlic, cream, basil, parsley
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|CHICKEN PROSCIUTTO MELT
|$12.00
roasted whole chicken, crispy prosciutto, picked mustard seed, house ranch, comte cheese, red onion, mixed greens, on our house hoagie
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
18810 Hwy 290 E, Suite 202, Elgin
|Side of Prosciutto
|$2.25
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
|$21.00
mozzarella, dried figs, prosciutto, goat cheese, balsamic, arugula, béchamel
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Prosciutto Mac
|$9.75
Macaroni, Queso, Crispy Prosciutto, Parmesan Panko Crumb Topping
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Prosciutto Baguette
|$15.00
Austin Baguette, Prosciutto, Manchego Cheese, Arugula, Dijonaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette.
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Prosciutto Baguette
|$15.00
Austin Baguette, Prosciutto, Manchego Cheese, Arugula, Dijonaise, Lemon-Honey Vinaigrette.
Buenos Aires Café
1201 East 6th St, Austin
|Prosciutto Sandwich
|$15.00
di Parma, provolone, tomato, mayonnaise, served cold
served with fries OR your choice of salad
Swift Pizza Co.
3223 East 7th St., Austin
|LG - Prosciutto & Arugula
|$27.00
white sauce, mozzarella, shaved prosciutto, arugula, balsamic
|SM - Prosciutto & Arugula
|$22.00
white sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Crostini with Goat Fig Jam and Prosciutto
|$54.00
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
6317 Bee Caves Rd, West Lake Hills
|Fettuccine with Pancetta & Prosciutto
|$19.00
wild mushroom, parmesan, chile flake, garlic, cream, basil, parsley
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Prosciutto Naan
|$14.00
arugula, texas goat cheese, dates, prosciutto, local honey, truffle oil
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
|Prosciutto & Melon
|$16.00
Baldinucci Pizza Romana
3400 Comsouth Dr., Austin
|Prosciutto di Parma
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella cheese, shaved Parmesan, arugula, E.V.O.O.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202, Austin
|Side of Prosciutto
|$2.25
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Prosciutto di Parma
|$5.00
SALADS
68 Degrees Kitchen
2401 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Prosciutto & Endive
|$15.00
Shaved parmesan Reggiano, truffle oil, olives and green onion
Wines and Whatnots
14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin
|Prosciutto, Fig, Goat Cheese, Tomato on Baguette
|$10.00
18-month aged Prosciutto di Parma, creamy goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and fig butter on a French Baguette.
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
10526 W. Parmer Lane, Austin
|12" Prosciutto & Goat Cheese
|$15.99
Roasted garlic, prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, Goat cheese, olive oil.
|16" Prosciutto & Goat Cheese
|$21.99
Roasted garlic, prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, Goat cheese, olive oil.
|Burrata & Prosciutto
|$12.99
Burrata--Shaved Prosciutto--Olive Oil--Sea Salt--Fresh Basil
Tony C's Coal Fired Pizza
12800 Hill Country Blvd, Bee Cave
|12" Prosciutto & Goat Cheese
|$15.99
Roasted garlic, prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, Goat cheese, olive oil.
|16" Prosciutto & Goat Cheese
|$21.99
Roasted garlic, prosciutto, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, Goat cheese, olive oil.
|Burrata & Prosciutto
|$12.99
Burrata--Shaved Prosciutto--Olive Oil--Sea Salt--Fresh Basil