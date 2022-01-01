Pulled pork sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about The Pitch
The Pitch
13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin
|Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
Slow smoked pork, red onion, dill pickle, Tangy BBQ sauce, Challah bun. Served with Pickle Spear and Choice of Chips.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.95
House made pulled pork, jack cheese, and crispy onion strings served with a side of BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie
More about Waterloo Ice House
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.95
House made pulled pork, jack cheese, and crispy onion strings served with a side of BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie
More about Burger Bar
Burger Bar
110 E. 2nd Street, Austin
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
House smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, Brioche
More about la Barbecue:
la Barbecue:
2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.95
Tender and smokey pulled pork served on a Martin's potato bun and topped with red pickles. Pro Tip... add some Kimchi to make it spicy. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
More about Waterloo Ice House
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.95
House made pulled pork, jack cheese, and crispy onion strings served with a side of BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie
More about Thai Fresh
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.93
INSANELY GOOD!!
Star anise, cinnamon, cloves, soy sauce, and pickled cabbage. Comes w/ a side salad. Gluten free bread option is available.
The roast: Pork Shoulder, black peppercorns, dark soy, thin soy, fish sauce, cilantro, garlic, palm sugar, cinnamon, star anise. Slow cooked and then pulled.
served on wheat bun and topped with pickled cabbage which contains dried thai chilis.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10910 Domaine Drive, Austin
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Korean BBQ sauce, Kogi slaw on a butter brioche bun
More about Waterloo Ice House
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.95
House made pulled pork, jack cheese, and crispy onion strings served with a side of BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie
More about The Switch
The Switch
166 Hargraves Dr, Austin
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich served with one side of your choice.
More about Jester King Brewery
Jester King Brewery
13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Parmesan brioche bun (baked in house), smoked pulled pork, housemade vinegar bbq sauce, vacuum pickled pears, mustard seed slaw, jalapeno aioli (not spicy)
All modifications and substitutions politely declined.
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Potato roll, cumin lime slaw, dill pickle chips
More about Thrive Craft House
FRENCH FRIES
Thrive Craft House
519 West 37th st., Austin
|6th Street Sweet Heat Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
Juicy pulled pork, sweet heat BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, pickles, and red onions, served on a toasted burger bun