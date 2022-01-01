Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Austin

Austin restaurants
  • Austin
  • Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Austin restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Pitch

13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.00
Slow smoked pork, red onion, dill pickle, Tangy BBQ sauce, Challah bun. Served with Pickle Spear and Choice of Chips.
More about The Pitch
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
House made pulled pork, jack cheese, and crispy onion strings served with a side of BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
House made pulled pork, jack cheese, and crispy onion strings served with a side of BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie
More about Waterloo Ice House
Burger Bar image

 

Burger Bar

110 E. 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
House smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, Brioche
More about Burger Bar
Item pic

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.95
Tender and smokey pulled pork served on a Martin's potato bun and topped with red pickles. Pro Tip... add some Kimchi to make it spicy. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
More about la Barbecue:
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
House made pulled pork, jack cheese, and crispy onion strings served with a side of BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.93
INSANELY GOOD!!
Star anise, cinnamon, cloves, soy sauce, and pickled cabbage. Comes w/ a side salad. Gluten free bread option is available.
The roast: Pork Shoulder, black peppercorns, dark soy, thin soy, fish sauce, cilantro, garlic, palm sugar, cinnamon, star anise. Slow cooked and then pulled.
served on wheat bun and topped with pickled cabbage which contains dried thai chilis.
More about Thai Fresh
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Korean BBQ sauce, Kogi slaw on a butter brioche bun
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.95
House made pulled pork, jack cheese, and crispy onion strings served with a side of BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

The Switch

166 Hargraves Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich served with one side of your choice.
More about The Switch
Item pic

 

Jester King Brewery

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Parmesan brioche bun (baked in house), smoked pulled pork, housemade vinegar bbq sauce, vacuum pickled pears, mustard seed slaw, jalapeno aioli (not spicy)
All modifications and substitutions politely declined.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Potato roll, cumin lime slaw, dill pickle chips
More about Jester King Brewery
Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
6th Street Sweet Heat Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.99
Juicy pulled pork, sweet heat BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, pickles, and red onions, served on a toasted burger bun
More about Thrive Craft House
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$9.95
Shredded adobo pork roast on toasted ciabatta bread with lettuce, white onion and Frank’s hot sauce
More about FoodHeads

