Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina

3720 Palm Way #170, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$12.83
Melted cheese, pulled brisket, beef or chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp filled in a home-made flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Served with French Fries
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Served with French Fries
Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$5.75
Cheese grilled in between flour tortillas. Served with beans
More about Maudie's North Lamar
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$8.99
Cheese Quesadilla$5.49
More about Flores Mexican Restaurant
Quesadillas image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Taco Flats
Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large quesadilla$11.25
Small quesadilla$4.25
More about Taco X-press - Food Truck
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$5.75
Cheese grilled in between flour tortillas. Served with beans
More about Maudie's Too
Bar Peached image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadillas$4.00
Served on Flour with a side of peach bbq sauce
More about Bar Peached
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Sincronozada$5.15
Quesadilla Taco$5.15
Quesadilla Plate$12.45
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
Item pic

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$7.99
Cheese Quesadilla with a guac salad and sour cream Add Beef or Chicken for $1.75
More about Casa Moreno
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$7.75
mixed cheese, cilantro, side sour cream, guacamole, salsa
chicken $3
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.00
egg, potato, jalapeno, tomato, mixed cheese
Savory Quesadilla Brunch Box (To Go Only)$25.00
More about Austin Java
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
Nino Quesadilla$6.00
1/2 Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
More about Serranos
Matt's El Rancho image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's El Rancho

2613 S Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$10.50
Monterey Jack and American cheese, Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Fajita Quesadilla w/grilled onion, tomato, and bell peppers$12.95
Monterey Jack and American cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Matt's El Rancho
Triple Decker Quesadilla image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Triple Decker Quesadilla$13.50
Choice of grilled chicken, picadillo beef, house-made pulled pork or grilled veggies layered with spicy stewed tomatoes, onions & poblano peppers with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa,
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Quesadillas*$11.29
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted
corn, served with mango pineapple salsa
Mango Poblano Quesadillas*$8.59
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with fresh mango, poblano chiles, monterey jack & cream cheese
Beef Quesadillas*$9.59
More about Hula Hut
Pueblo Viejo image

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Quesadilla Plate$13.05
Quesadilla Sincronizada$5.15
Quesadilla Taco$5.15
More about Pueblo Viejo
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Adult Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Our signature marinated chicken combined with yellow cheese toasted in a large flour tortilla. Served with a Guacamole Salad.
More about El Patio
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Served with French Fries
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Served with French Fries
Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadillas$12.00
Marinated chargrilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, jalapeño ranch on the side
Cheese Quesadillas$9.00
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Triple Decker Quesadilla image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Triple Decker Quesadilla$13.50
Choice of grilled chicken, picadillo beef, house-made pulled pork or grilled veggies layered with spicy stewed tomatoes, onions & poblano peppers with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa,
More about Waterloo Ice House
Asador at Bufords image

 

Asador at Bufords

700 west 6th street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Pork Carnitas Quesadilla$12.00
Slow roasted pork carnitas melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Mesquite grilled chicken thighs in a adobo sauce melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack
Cauliflower Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled cauliflower in a chile arbol sauce melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese (vegetarian)
More about Asador at Bufords
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Plate$12.45
A plate with four quesadilla triangles with your choice of one meat, served with a side of beans, rice and guacamole
Quesadilla Sincronozada$5.15
A toasted flour tortilla with melted cheese, ham and avocado.
Quesadilla Ninos$5.99
More about Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
Taco Flats - Q2 image

 

Taco Flats - Events & Catering

2401 East 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
jack cheese served between two flour tortillas
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
jack cheese and your choice of protein served between two flour tortillas
More about Taco Flats - Events & Catering
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Quesadilla$5.25
Quesadillas
More about Baby Acapulco
Item pic

 

Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck

5401 Hudson Bend, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Quesadilla$6.00
Brisket Quesadilla$13.95
Flour Quesadilla filled with chopped brisket, cheese, smoked beans, fresh pico de gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapenos
More about Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$5.75
Cheese grilled in between flour tortillas. Served with beans
More about Maudie's Milagro
Drop Kick image

 

Drop Kick

1630 E 6th St Suite 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria Quesadillas$15.00
braised beef, flour tortilla, quesillo, pickled red onion, consome
More about Drop Kick
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.00
More about El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$13.50
Steak or Chicken, Monterey
Jack, Grilled Onions and
Peppers, Sour Cream
Dylan's Quesadilla$6.50
Monterey Jack, Flour Tortilla
More about Oz. Tap House
Main pic

 

Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
BEEF QUESADILLA$6.95
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$6.95
CHEESE QUESADILLA$5.00
More about Taco Joint - 134 E. Riverside-Austin 78704

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Flautas

Fried Dumplings

Beef Soup

Pastries

Tomato Salad

Italian Subs

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston