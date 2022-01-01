Quesadillas in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve quesadillas
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
3720 Palm Way #170, Austin
|Quesadillas
|$12.83
Melted cheese, pulled brisket, beef or chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp filled in a home-made flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3010 West Anderson Lane Suite D, Austin
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with French Fries
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with French Fries
|Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.75
Cheese grilled in between flour tortillas. Served with beans
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.49
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Large quesadilla
|$11.25
|Small quesadilla
|$4.25
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.75
Cheese grilled in between flour tortillas. Served with beans
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|Cheese Quesadillas
|$4.00
Served on Flour with a side of peach bbq sauce
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Quesadilla Sincronozada
|$5.15
|Quesadilla Taco
|$5.15
|Quesadilla Plate
|$12.45
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Cheese Quesadilla with a guac salad and sour cream Add Beef or Chicken for $1.75
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Quesadilla
|$7.75
mixed cheese, cilantro, side sour cream, guacamole, salsa
chicken $3
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.00
egg, potato, jalapeno, tomato, mixed cheese
|Savory Quesadilla Brunch Box (To Go Only)
|$25.00
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
|Nino Quesadilla
|$6.00
|1/2 Quesadilla
|$6.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
Matt's El Rancho
2613 S Lamar, Austin
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.50
Monterey Jack and American cheese, Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Fajita Quesadilla w/grilled onion, tomato, and bell peppers
|$12.95
Monterey Jack and American cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Triple Decker Quesadilla
|$13.50
Choice of grilled chicken, picadillo beef, house-made pulled pork or grilled veggies layered with spicy stewed tomatoes, onions & poblano peppers with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa,
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp Quesadillas*
|$11.29
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, monterey jack, green chiles, onions, cilantro, red bell peppers & roasted
corn, served with mango pineapple salsa
|Mango Poblano Quesadillas*
|$8.59
Homemade flour tortillas stuffed with fresh mango, poblano chiles, monterey jack & cream cheese
|Beef Quesadillas*
|$9.59
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Combo Quesadilla Plate
|$13.05
|Quesadilla Sincronizada
|$5.15
|Quesadilla Taco
|$5.15
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Adult Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.95
Our signature marinated chicken combined with yellow cheese toasted in a large flour tortilla. Served with a Guacamole Salad.
Jack Allen's Kitchen
3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with French Fries
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.99
Served with French Fries
|Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$12.00
Marinated chargrilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, jalapeño ranch on the side
|Cheese Quesadillas
|$9.00
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Triple Decker Quesadilla
|$13.50
Choice of grilled chicken, picadillo beef, house-made pulled pork or grilled veggies layered with spicy stewed tomatoes, onions & poblano peppers with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa,
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Crispy Pork Carnitas Quesadilla
|$12.00
Slow roasted pork carnitas melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Mesquite grilled chicken thighs in a adobo sauce melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack
|Cauliflower Quesadilla
|$12.00
Grilled cauliflower in a chile arbol sauce melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese (vegetarian)
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Quesadilla Plate
|$12.45
A plate with four quesadilla triangles with your choice of one meat, served with a side of beans, rice and guacamole
|Quesadilla Sincronozada
|$5.15
A toasted flour tortilla with melted cheese, ham and avocado.
|Quesadilla Ninos
|$5.99
Taco Flats - Events & Catering
2401 East 6th Street, Austin
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
jack cheese served between two flour tortillas
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
jack cheese and your choice of protein served between two flour tortillas
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$5.25
|Quesadillas
Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck
5401 Hudson Bend, Austin
|Kid Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$13.95
Flour Quesadilla filled with chopped brisket, cheese, smoked beans, fresh pico de gallo, Sour Cream and Jalapenos
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.75
Cheese grilled in between flour tortillas. Served with beans
Drop Kick
1630 E 6th St Suite 100, Austin
|Birria Quesadillas
|$15.00
braised beef, flour tortilla, quesillo, pickled red onion, consome
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Quesadilla
|$13.50
Steak or Chicken, Monterey
Jack, Grilled Onions and
Peppers, Sour Cream
|Dylan's Quesadilla
|$6.50
Monterey Jack, Flour Tortilla