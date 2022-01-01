Quiche in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve quiche
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
FRENCH FRIES
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Tomato Quiche
|$15.00
Oven Roasted Tomato, Spinach & Parmesan (V)
More about Citizen Eatery
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Quiche
|$12.50
More about Paperboy
Paperboy
1203 E 11th St, Austin
|Vegatable Quiche
|$11.00
Tomato, feta, onion, and kale; served with a side of dressed arugula
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Quiche Lorraine with Side Salad
|$14.99
|Quiche Spinach & Tomato with Side Salad
|$14.99
More about Baguette et Chocolat
Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Quiche Goat cheese
|$9.00
House made Goat cheese quiche. Brisée crust, dijon mustard (for the taste), goat cheese, dry basil & tomatoes
|Quiche Florentine
|$9.00
House made quiche Florentine (spinach). Brisée crust, swiss cheese & house made spinach.
|Quiche Lorraine
|$9.00
House made Quiche Lorraine. Brisée crust, ham, bacon, sweet onions, swiss cheese.
More about épicerie café & grocery
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|quiche
|$16.00
|quiche
|$16.00
More about Dream Bakery
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|GF 9" Bacon, Cheddar & Caramelized Onion Quiche
|$31.95
PICK UP 5/7 - 5/8. Bacon, cheddar and caramelized onions baked in a buttery gluten free crust. Ingredients: Eggs, cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, Authentic Food's Steve's Cake Flour (rice flour, potato, tapioca flour, plant fiber (psyllium, cellulose) emulsifier (polyglycerol esters of fatty acids from vegetable fat, mono and diglycerides from plant origin), eggs, butter, milk, water, sugar, onions, salt.Allergens: Eggs, milk.
More about Chez Zee American Bistro
Chez Zee American Bistro
5406 Balcones Dr, Austin
|Whole Veggie Quiche
|$28.95
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Seasonal Quiche
|$55.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Slice of Quiche
|$16.00
daily selection, simple green salad with lemon vinaigrette
More about Cookbook
Cookbook
710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Veggie Quiche
|$6.00
Kale, walnut pesto, mozzarella, red bell pepper
|Ham & Cheese Quiche
|$6.00
Spinach, Ham & Asiago
More about Wines and Whatnots
Wines and Whatnots
14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin
|Quiche - Broccoli Cheddar
|$10.00
Broccoli, cheddar, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
|Quiche - Mushroom Swiss
|$10.00
Mushroom, Swiss, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
|Quiche - Bacon Gruyere
|$10.00
Bacon, Gruyere, shallot now baked in-house by Tim! Served with salad and house made Dijon vinaigrette.