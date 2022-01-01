Quiche in Austin

PICK UP 5/7 - 5/8. Bacon, cheddar and caramelized onions baked in a buttery gluten free crust. Ingredients: Eggs, cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, Authentic Food's Steve's Cake Flour (rice flour, potato, tapioca flour, plant fiber (psyllium, cellulose) emulsifier (polyglycerol esters of fatty acids from vegetable fat, mono and diglycerides from plant origin), eggs, butter, milk, water, sugar, onions, salt.Allergens: Eggs, milk.

