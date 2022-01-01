Quinoa salad in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve quinoa salad
Love Supreme Pizza Bar
2805 Manor Rd., Austin
|Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$13.00
seasonal roasted vegetables, grapes, pecans, honey-rosemary dressing
JuiceLand
2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin
|Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad
|$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
Pinthouse Brewing
2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Quinoa Caprese Salad
|$10.00
Quinoa, red onion, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, corn, and fresh basil featuring a balsamic vinaigrette.
JuiceLand
2828 Guadalupe St, Austin
JuiceLand
701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580, Austin
JuiceLand
10721 Research Blvd, Austin
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Full Quinoa Salad
|$12.75
Spring Mix, Quinoa Medely (Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro), Feta Cheese, Served with Lemon Vinaigrette on the side.
|Half Quinoa Salad
|$8.50
Spring Mix, Quinoa Medley (Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro), Feta Cheese, Served with Lemon Vinaigrette on the side.
JuiceLand
1625 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
JuiceLand
2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
JuiceLand
2307 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Quinoa Avocado Salad
|$12.50
Red and white quinoa , Avocado, chickpeas, Cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese, Organic Mixed greens, Sesame seeds Mediterranean dressing, topped with poached egg.
Bartlett's
2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin
|Cauliflower Quinoa Salad with Cashews
|$8.00
Tossed in a champagne vinaigrette.
JuiceLand
1109 E. 5th Street, Austin
JuiceLand
3120 Palm Way, Austin
JuiceLand
7329 Burnet Rd, Austin
JuiceLand
5030 W US 290 Hwy Service Road, Austin
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Sm Quinoa Salad
|$7.00
Organic Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Brussels Sprout Slaw. Sherry Vinaigrette
|Quinoa Salad
|$11.50
Organic Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Brussels Sprout Slaw. Sherry Vinaigrette
JuiceLand
12226 RR 620 N, Austin
JuiceLand
1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
JuiceLand
607 W 3RD ST. STE 115, AUSTIN
JuiceLand
1801 E 51st St, Austin
JuiceLand
9901 Brodie Ln, Austin
JuiceLand
6301 W Parmer Ln #104, Austin
JuiceLand
5521 Balcones Dr, Austin
JuiceLand
4526 West Gate Blvd, Austin
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|QUINOA Whole Salad
|$12.75
Organic arugula, organic quinoa, grapefruit, avocado, touch of fresh jalapeño, cilantro, honey, lime, shallots, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
|QUINOA Half Salad
|$9.75
Organic arugula, organic quinoa, grapefruit, avocado, touch of fresh jalapeño, cilantro, honey, lime, shallots, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
JuiceLand
4500 Duval Street, Austin
Wines and Whatnots
14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin
|Quinoa Salad
|$7.50
Quinoa mixed with fresh grains, beans and cherry tomatoes. Dressed with olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon and balsamic glaze. Served with house made crostini.
JuiceLand
6705 US-290, Austin
