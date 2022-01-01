Quinoa salad in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Love Supreme Pizza Bar image

 

Love Supreme Pizza Bar

2805 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Quinoa Salad$13.00
seasonal roasted vegetables, grapes, pecans, honey-rosemary dressing
More about Love Supreme Pizza Bar
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

 

Pinthouse Brewing

2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quinoa Caprese Salad$10.00
Quinoa, red onion, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, corn, and fresh basil featuring a balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Pinthouse Brewing
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2828 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.8 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

701 S Capital of Texas Hwy #580, Austin

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

10721 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Full Quinoa Salad$12.75
Spring Mix, Quinoa Medely (Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro), Feta Cheese, Served with Lemon Vinaigrette on the side.
Half Quinoa Salad$8.50
Spring Mix, Quinoa Medley (Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro), Feta Cheese, Served with Lemon Vinaigrette on the side.
More about Oz. Tap House
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1625 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2601 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2307 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Quinoa Avocado Salad image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quinoa Avocado Salad$12.50
Red and white quinoa , Avocado, chickpeas, Cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese, Organic Mixed greens, Sesame seeds Mediterranean dressing, topped with poached egg.
Quinoa Avocado Salad$12.50
Red and white quinoa , Avocado, chickpeas, Cherry tomatoes, Feta cheese, Organic Mixed greens, Sesame seeds Mediterranean dressing, topped with poached egg.
More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Bartlett's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Quinoa Salad with Cashews$8.00
Tossed in a champagne vinaigrette.
More about Bartlett's
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1109 E. 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

3120 Palm Way, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

7329 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

5030 W US 290 Hwy Service Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sm Quinoa Salad$7.00
Organic Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Brussels Sprout Slaw. Sherry Vinaigrette
Quinoa Salad$11.50
Organic Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Brussels Sprout Slaw. Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Sala and betty
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

12226 RR 620 N, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1900-A E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

 

JuiceLand

607 W 3RD ST. STE 115, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1801 E 51st St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

9901 Brodie Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

6301 W Parmer Ln #104, Austin

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

5521 Balcones Dr, Austin

Avg 4.8 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

4526 West Gate Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (332 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
QUINOA Whole Salad$12.75
Organic arugula, organic quinoa, grapefruit, avocado, touch of fresh jalapeño, cilantro, honey, lime, shallots, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
QUINOA Half Salad$9.75
Organic arugula, organic quinoa, grapefruit, avocado, touch of fresh jalapeño, cilantro, honey, lime, shallots, and house-made lemon mustard vinaigrette
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

4500 Duval Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

 

Wines and Whatnots

14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$7.50
Quinoa mixed with fresh grains, beans and cherry tomatoes. Dressed with olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon and balsamic glaze. Served with house made crostini.
More about Wines and Whatnots
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

6705 US-290, Austin

Avg 4.5 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2210 S 1st St. #1, Austin

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Double Rainbow Quinoa Salad$5.95
vegan cucumber tzatziki, apricots, pistachios, quinoa (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand

