Rangoon in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve rangoon
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Fried Crab Rangoon
|$7.50
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile
1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101, Austin
|Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)
|$6.25
Deep Fry Wonton Skins stuffed with Seasoned Cream Cheese, Imitation Crab and Green Onion. Served with house sweet and sour sauce.
Buzz Mill Coffee
1505 Town Creek Dr, Austin
|Crab Rangoons
|$8.00
4 pieces. Served with sweet chili sauce. (vegan)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Anthem
91 Rainey Street, Austin
|Brisket Rangoons
|$11.00
chopped five spice BBQ brisket, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, dill pickles, red onion, toban djan sweet & sour sauce, Chinese grain mustard aioli, scallion
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Crab Rangoon (5)
|$5.00
Crab meat mixed with fresh cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin.
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|39. Crab Rangoon 芝士角
|$8.95
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Crab Rangoons
|$6.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Crab Rangoons
|$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
Pho Craft
3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin
|Crab Rangoons
|$8.00
(6) Fried wontons filled with imitation crab, cream cheese, green onion and red onion. Served with sweet & sour sauce. *Contains gluten.
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Crab Rangoons
|$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.